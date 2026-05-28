Silvis Materials Secures NSF TECP Grant to Accelerate Sustainable Adhesive Innovation with Al-Powered Platform

NSF federal funding validates Silvis’ high-performance, formaldehyde-free technology, leveraging a proprietary AI platform to displace petroleum-based adhesives

This investment will allow us to accelerate the development and commercialization of our barrier adhesives using our private, AI-powered R&D tools.” — Patty Ferreira

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silvis Materials, a pioneer in sustainable materials innovation, today announced it has been awarded a Technology Enhancement for Commercial Partners (TECP) supplement from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to advance the commercialization of its formaldehyde-free, bio-based adhesive solutions. The funding will accelerate the deployment of Silvis’s proprietary, private AI-powered R&D platform, cementing its position as the premier, high-performance eco-friendly alternative to conventional, carbon-intensive industrial adhesives.

Driving R&D Efficiency via AI-Powered Chemistry

Silvis Materials develops renewable, cellulose-based emulsions for the $73 billion industrial adhesives market, with initial applications focused on sustainable packaging. The NSF funding will allow Silvis to integrate machine learning and predictive data analytics directly into its R&D pipeline. By automating complex aspects of formulation, the private AI platform will optimize critical performance metrics, such as adhesion strength, solubility, and biodegradability, while significantly reducing time-to-market.

"This investment will allow us to accelerate the development and commercialization of our barrier adhesives using our private, AI-powered R&D tools.," said Patty Ferreira, CEO of Silvis Materials.

Scalable Solutions for Global Supply Chains

Backed by previous NSF SBIR Phase I and II awards, Silvis’s breakthrough cellulose-agnostic technology enables the utilization of diverse, locally sourced feedstocks. This unprecedented flexibility reduces raw material and supply chain costs, enhances manufacturing resilience, and supports seamless global deployment. The resulting products offer a cost-effective, high-performance alternative that effortlessly meets both rigorous industrial standards and corporate circularity goals.

NSF’s support through the TECP program underscores a definitive federal commitment to domestic innovation and computational leadership in advanced manufacturing. By bridging the gap between artificial intelligence and physical material science, Silvis is accelerating the translation of laboratory breakthroughs into market-ready solutions that align perfectly with global zero-waste objectives.

A Breakthrough in Sustainable Industrial Adhesives

Silvis Materials is actively redefining the industrial packaging sector. The company's products provide an unmatched, scalable, and environmentally responsible alternative to conventional petroleum-based adhesives, which remain a significant source of global carbon emissions and environmental pollution. By leveraging an AI-driven approach to advanced materials science and sustainable chemistry, Silvis is uniquely positioned to solve the manufacturing sector's urgent demand for high-performance, climate-conscious solutions.

About Silvis Materials

Founded in 2020, develops 100% bio-based, patented binders designed to seamlessly replace fossil-based adhesives. Headquartered at a private lab on the University of Colorado Boulder campus, the company has received prestigious backing from NSF SBIR Phase I and II awards, the Colorado Advanced Industries Program, LaunchTN, the MIT e14 Fund, Techstars, Plug and Play, Suzano Cycle Momentum, and the University of Colorado Boulder.

To learn more or explore partnership opportunities, visit www.silvismaterials.com or contact Patty Ferreira, Chief Executive Officer, at Patty@silvismaterials.com, and follow Silvis Materials on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/silvis-materials/.

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