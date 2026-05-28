U.S., Republic of Korea conduct Maritime Counter Special Operations Forces Exercise for 2026

AT SEA - The U.S. Navy and Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy conducted a Maritime Counter Special Operations Forces Exercise (MCSOFEX) in the surrounding waters of the Republic of Korea, May 11-14.

This iteration of MCSOFEX encompassed four days of enhanced bilateral training, focusing on naval interoperability and collaboration to address shared maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific. MCSOFEX builds upon a series of U.S. and ROK exercises, to include Korea Salvage Exercise, to build holistic capabilities across the entire spectrum of warfare. The last MCSOFEX was held in November 2025 in the vicinity of Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea.

“Flying alongside ROK Navy aviators builds the high-end interoperability and trust necessary to respond to any provocation," said U.S. Navy Lt. Tony Dibiaso, officer in charge of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47. "We train as one combined force to stay ready and postured for any mission, anytime."

During MCSOFEX, participating units conducted a wide range of training activities at sea and ashore, including in-port academics, a pre-sail conference, liaison officer exchanges, anti-submarine warfare training, mine-sweeping, replenishment-at-sea simulation, and dynamic formation sailing. Bilateral training activities like MCSOFEX provide valuable opportunities for the two navies to improve combined readiness, strengthen cooperation, and develop maritime capabilities.

Participating units were a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon assigned to VP-47; ROK Navy Sejong the Great-class ROKS Seoae Ryu Seong-ryong (DDG 993), Gwanggaeto the Great-class ROKS Gwanggaeto the Great (DDH 971), Daegu-class frigates ROKS Daegu (FFG 818) and ROKS Pohang (FFG 825), Singiwon-class survey vessel ROKS Sinsegi (AGS 12), Yoon Youngha-class patrol vessels ROKS Hyun Sihak (PKG 718) and ROKS Lim Byeongrae (PKG 722), Cheonji-class fast combat support ship ROKS Daecheong (AOE 58), six Chamsuri-class patrol vessels, one LYNX helicopter, two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, one FA-50 jet aircraft, and one submarine.

VP-47, part of Commander, Task Force 72 (CTF 72), is currently deployed to Misawa, Japan, conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.

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