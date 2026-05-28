Canadian Consortium Awarded $3.2M NGen Funding for $8M Project to Industrialize Sovereign Manufacturing for Space Launch

NordSpace – 3D Printed Hadfield Mk III Engine Produced at the Company's Advanced Manufacturing for Aerospace Lab (AMA Lab) BGen Chris Horner, Commander of the 3 Canadian Space Division (3CSD) Visits NordSpace Corp.'s Manufacturing Lab

Consortium led by NordSpace Corp. advances AI-enabled hybrid production capability for sovereign space launch objectives of new Defence Industrial Strategy

The Government of Canada’s investment in this project helps advance the country’s sovereign space capabilities and is an example of putting the Defence Industrial Strategy into action.” — The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NordSpace Corp. , Miltera Machining Research Corp., Pegmatis Inc., and Prime Powders Inc., in partnership with Indigenous-owned Bear Paw Manufacturing, all 100% Canadian-owned companies, announced today that they are forming an industrial consortium project valued at over $8 million, including $3.2 million in support from Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen) under the Advanced Manufacturing Technology Program.The companies will industrialize Canada’s first AI-powered hybrid additive-subtractive manufacturing line for advanced space propulsion, delivering a domestically owned capability for producing rocket propulsion hardware at the cost, cadence, and quality required for routine sovereign access to space. The project integrates large-format metal additive manufacturing, AI-driven in-situ quality control, precision 5-axis machining, and a resilient Canadian materials supply chain with Indigenous participation, forming a cohesive production system owned and operated by Canadian SMEs.The resulting process chain will enable the production of high-performance turbopumps for next-generation space propulsion systems, while establishing a transferable manufacturing platform applicable to hydrogen compression, clean-energy turbomachinery, and other high-value rotating-machinery sectors. By advancing Canadian manufacturing capability through demanding real-world applications, the consortium is creating both near-term industrial output and long-term national manufacturing capacity.The project directly advances the sovereign industrial objectives of Canada’s new Defence Industrial Strategy released in February 2026. By building at home rather than importing, anchoring critical intellectual property in Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises, and integrating Indigenous participation, the consortium operationalizes the Strategy’s “Build-Partner-Buy” framework and its emphasis on resilient domestic supply chains and Canadian advanced-manufacturing champions.Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy commits to rebuilding domestic defence-industrial capacity, prioritizing Canadian suppliers and materials, and securing Canadian ownership of critical intellectual property. The Strategy identifies advanced manufacturing and sovereign access to space among the capabilities Canada must control at home rather than source abroad.The consortium’s project operationalizes those objectives at the SME level. It builds a domestic supply chain for aerospace superalloy powders, anchors AI and precision-manufacturing IP in Canadian hands, and creates a scalable production cell that can serve defence, civil space, and commercial customers. This is precisely the kind of industrial resilience the Strategy is designed to foster. By linking sovereign launch with sovereign manufacturing, the project helps position Canada to capture its share of the $180 billion in defence procurement opportunities identified over the next decade.“The Government of Canada’s investment in this project helps advance the country’s sovereign space capabilities and is an example of putting the Defence Industrial Strategy into action. Through this initiative, NGen is harnessing Canadian ingenuity and Canada’s world-class workforce to build a robust, sovereign supply chain, enabling our manufacturers to compete globally, strengthen our defence economy and ensure the economic benefits of innovation reach communities across our country.”The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions“As our global trading environment undergoes dramatic shifts, it is mission critical for Canada to invest in its sovereign production capacity. Frontier use cases with blue ocean potential are where we need to double down, and the Government of Canada is showing immense foresight by focusing on access to space. By supporting companies that are threading AI into a domestically integrated production system geared toward sovereign launch capabilities, the government is charting a course for Canada to compete in the next frontier. As the MP for Markham–Unionville, I am thrilled to see local companies operating as advanced-manufacturing champions for Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy.”Michael Ma, Member of Parliament for Markham–Unionville“This investment from NGen marks a significant step forward in building sovereign Canadian advanced manufacturing capability for space propulsion. By combining AI-powered hybrid additive-subtractive technologies with strong ecosystem participation, this project delivers both immediate results and long-term strategic value, strengthening Canada’s defence and space industrial base while creating transferable capabilities across high-value sectors.”Jayson Myers, CEO, NGenStatements from the Consortium Partners“Sovereign access to space is impossible without sovereign manufacturing. Launching NordSpace’s Tundra rocket on an aggressive timeline demands novel advanced manufacturing for flight-grade hardware that no Canadian supply chain has previously produced. Working alongside our consortium partners, NordSpace is helping prove that Canada can build the most demanding components of next-generation launch propulsion entirely at home, by Canadians, for Canadians.”Rahul Goel, Chief Executive Officer, NordSpace Corp.“Miltera is proud to be a world leader in turbomachinery manufacturing technology and extreme precision applications. Through this consortium, we are helping bridge the gap between additive manufacturing and flight-grade propulsion hardware by combining advanced 5-axis machining, automation, and metrology to deliver the precision, repeatability, and scalable process capability needed for sovereign Canadian launch.”Michael Blackburn, President & CEO, Miltera Machining Research Corp.“Pegmatis is building a proprietary, AI-driven platform that brings new intelligence to manufacturing and reinforces Canada’s role as a global innovator. While initially focused on components critical to space launch propulsion systems, the platform is designed for any high-value industry where precision, traceability, and accountability are critical. By integrating advanced manufacturing processes with real-time data insight, we enable full visibility, auditable workflows, and consistent quality at scale.”Ron Cassar, Co-Founder & COO, Pegmatis Inc.“Prime Powders Inc. is participating in this NGen project in an exclusive strategic partnership with the Indigenous community to help secure Canadian supply chains, create Indigenous employment initiatives and revenue‑sharing agreements empowering local communities. We are replacing import dependency with Canadian‑manufactured, certified aerospace-quality metal powders. This project will help ensure supply‑chain resilience, skills training, and sustainable community‑centred economic development.”Jimmy Scott, President & CEO, Prime Powders Inc.About NordSpace Corp.NordSpace Corp., established in 2022, is a Canadian aerospace and defence company developing vertically integrated solutions across responsive orbital launch vehicles, spaceports, turnkey satellites, and mission-critical software systems. Its hardware is designed, built, and flown in Canada, with the mission of advancing life on Earth through space and delivering innovation, jobs, national security, and sovereignty.Media Contact: Jennifer GaworEmail: contact@nordspace.comWebsite: www.nordspace.com About Miltera Machining Research Corp.Miltera Machining Research Corp. is a Canadian leader in precision manufacturing and automated finishing, providing advanced 5-axis CNC machining, automation, metrology, and process development to produce flight-grade hardware. Miltera delivers the tolerances, repeatability, and surface finishes required for demanding aerospace applications including rocket turbomachinery, satellites, and more.Media Contact: Ramona CattaneoEmail: ramonac@miltera.comWebsite: www.miltera.com About Pegmatis Inc.Pegmatis Inc. is a Canadian highly skilled product engineering company that designs and delivers end to end products and manufacturing solutions, combining deep hardware, software, and systems expertise. Pegmatis has leveraged its experience in product development and manufacturing to develop its own proprietary AI and sensor driven technologies purpose built for manufacturing process control, including in situ quality monitoring and real time decision automation. Pegmatis' innovations are embedding intelligence directly into production environments, enabling manufacturers to see, understand, and optimize processes in ways conventional systems cannot.Media Contact: Jennifer JohnsonEmail: info@pegmatis.comWebsite: www.pegmatis.com About Prime Powders Inc.Prime Powders Inc. is a Canadian advanced aerospace alloy powder lead, with production licensed to Indigenous-owned Bear Paw Manufacturing. The partnership develops and domestically produces precision nickel, copper, and titanium-based superalloy powders engineered for metal 3D printing, replacing import-dependent supply while creating sustainable advanced-manufacturing employment and revenue-sharing opportunities with Indigenous communities.Media Contact: Jimmy ScottEmail: info@primepowdersinc.comWebsite: www.primepowdersinc.com

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