Author Irina Volohina Releases The Recruiter’s Lens Offering Real World Hiring Insights for Job Seekers

The Recruiter’s Lens Book Cover

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruitment leader and author Irina Volohina has released The Recruiter’s Lens , a career and recruitment book that examines the lesser-known factors influencing CV screening, candidate evaluation, and interview outcomes in today’s competitive job market. Drawing from years of international hiring experience, the book provides readers with practical insight into how recruiters assess applicants and why many qualified professionals fail to move forward during the hiring process.Originally from Moldova and professionally established in Qatar, Irina Volohina has worked with international companies and recruitment teams across large-scale hiring operations. Through The Recruiter’s Lens, she shares observations from real recruitment environments to help job seekers better understand the realities shaping hiring decisions behind the scenes.AvailabilityThe book is available worldwide in Kindle, Paperback and Hardcover versions on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GTFF4KR2 A Closer Look at Modern Recruitment PracticesThe book explores the hidden side of recruitment by focusing on the fast-paced nature of CV screening and interview evaluation. According to The Recruiter’s Lens, recruiters often review applications within seconds while managing high application volumes and internal hiring pressures. Irina explains how presentation, structure, communication style, and subtle details can strongly influence first impressions during the recruitment process. The book also highlights common CV mistakes, interview behaviors, and application patterns that may quietly reduce a candidate’s chances even when qualifications appear strong on paper.Readers are introduced to topics such as recruiter psychology, hiring biases, candidate positioning, and the invisible filters that frequently shape hiring outcomes.Practical Guidance for Candidates at Different Career StagesDesigned for recent graduates, professionals, and career changers, The Recruiter’s Lens combines recruitment insight with practical observations that readers can apply directly to their own job search strategies. The book examines what recruiters notice during interviews beyond technical experience, including confidence, preparation, professionalism, and communication habits. It also discusses why rejection does not always reflect a candidate’s ability or long-term potential.As hiring competition continues increasing across industries worldwide, many applicants struggle to understand why applications disappear without feedback. Irina’s approach aims to provide clarity around those experiences while helping readers navigate recruitment with greater awareness and confidence.“Many candidates believe recruitment decisions are based only on qualifications and experience,” said Irina Volohina, Author and Recruitment Leader. “Through my experience working closely with hiring teams, I’ve seen how small details, human judgment, and recruiter perception can significantly influence outcomes. I wrote this book to help professionals better understand those realities and approach the hiring process more strategically.”Insights Into Recruiter Decision-MakingOne of the key themes within The Recruiter’s Lens is the idea that hiring is often more human and less predictable than many candidates assume. The book presents recruitment as a process shaped by time limitations, instinctive judgments, communication style, and organizational expectations. Irina also addresses why strong candidates may still face rejection despite relevant experience. By discussing real-world recruitment behavior openly, the book encourages readers to refine how they present themselves professionally and improve how they communicate their value during interviews and applications. Here is a recent article published about the book About Irina VolohinaIrina Volohina is a recruitment leader with extensive experience in talent acquisition, workforce growth, and hiring strategy within international business environments. Throughout her career, she has worked with hiring teams and recruitment operations across diverse industries, gaining firsthand insight into candidate evaluation and modern recruitment practices. The Recruiter’s Lens was written to help professionals better understand recruiter psychology, hiring decisions, and the hidden dynamics influencing today’s job market.For more information about The Recruiter’s Lens, please visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GTFF4KR2

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