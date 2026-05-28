Malicious Prosecution Action Survives Anti-SLAPP Motion

The Court of Appeal for this district has held that a judge did not err in denying a special motion to strike in an action for malicious prosecution where, in the underlying lawsuit, a Century City attorney and his law firm continued to represent a man who was suing for declaratory relief predicated on a breach of contract even though their client had admitted in a criminal proceeding that he had forged the signature of the other purported party.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.