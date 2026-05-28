Secretary of State Mark Hammond Heralds Amendments to SC Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act as Win for Donors and Nonprofits

(COLUMBIA, SC)—Today Secretary of State Mark Hammond recognized recent amendments to the South Carolina Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act as a win for both donors and nonprofits. “I am happy that the General Assembly passed S. 715, which contains the first revisions to the Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act since 2014,” said Secretary Hammond. “The amendments included in S. 715 not only make it easier for nonprofits and businesses to navigate the Act’s filing requirements, but will also increase transparency for donors with more stringent disclosure requirements.”

S. 715, which was ratified by the South Carolina General Assembly on May 14, 2026, and signed into law by Governor Henry McMaster on May 18, 2026, increases protection for donors by requiring all charities, professional fundraisers, commercial co-venturers, and other persons to disclose the legal name and purpose of the charity for which contributions are being raised, at the initial time of solicitation. “This amendment requires transparency from any person soliciting charitable donations,” said Secretary Hammond. “For example, a person soliciting contributions to benefit disaster victims will now have to state the name and purpose of the specific charity receiving the contributions. It won’t be enough for someone to say that they are ‘helping hurricane victims’ or ‘feeding the hungry’—they must let the donor know exactly which organization will be receiving their donation.”

The new amendments will also make it easier for charities and businesses to engage in commercial co-venture campaigns by limiting filing requirements to campaigns soliciting over $10,000. Although the Secretary of State would retain investigative authority over commercial co-venturers, regardless of the amount of money raised, the revised filing requirements will encourage more businesses to help nonprofits through small campaigns. Similarly, S. 715 raises the revenue threshold for charities seeking a registration exemption, which is the first such increase since 2007.

“I sincerely appreciate the work of our legislators to improve the state’s regulatory environment while maintaining transparency for donors, and I also appreciate the nonprofit community’s collaboration in advocating for the passage of S. 715,” said Secretary Hammond. “As South Carolina’s Secretary of State, I will continue to protect charitable donors and make it easier for charities and professional fundraisers to comply with the Act’s filing requirements.” Any donor who has questions about a charity, professional fundraiser, or nonprofit raffle can reach out to the Secretary of State’s Division of Public Charities at charities@sos.sc.gov or 1-888-CHARITI (242-7484). Concerned citizens may also file confidential complaints through the Secretary of State’s Give Smart SC app, or the Online Charitable Solicitation Complaint Form at sos.sc.gov.

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MEDIA CONTACT:

Shannon A. Wiley, General Counsel & Public Information Director

Office Phone: (803) 734-2170 ● Email: swiley@sos.sc.gov