Save the Date: First SPM Advisory Committee Meeting – June 15, 2026

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) will hold the inaugural meeting of the Sustainable Pest Management (SPM) Advisory Committee on Monday, June 15, 2026.

DPR appointed the committee members in April 2026.

Over the next three years, the committee will meet quarterly to advise DPR on goals, strategies, policies, and partnerships that advance SPM across California. Members will identify barriers and opportunities for SPM adoption and help shape pest management approaches that support human health, ecosystem resilience, agricultural sustainability, community wellbeing, and economic vitality.

Meeting Details

Date: Monday, June 15, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Location: Virtual

Watch Live

DPR will accept public comments for 15 days immediately after the meeting. Additional details coming soon.

DPR will post meeting materials and links as they become available. To keep up with updates, visit the SPM Advisory Committee webpage, subscribe to DPR’s email list, or email SPMAdvisory@cdpr.ca.gov for more information.