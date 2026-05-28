CONSUMER ALERT: Scammers Target Arkansans with Forged Tax Notice Letters

Scammers Are Sending Tax Notice Letters

Arkansans have reported receiving scam letters that look like official government tax notices. These letters claim consumers owe back taxes or could face tax liens, wage garnishments, or other penalties. The scammers pressure consumers to pay large upfront fees for supposed tax-relief services and may falsely claim to work with or contact the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

What Arkansans Should Know

These scam letters are designed to create fear and urgency. Some direct consumers to call private companies that pretend to help resolve tax problems. These companies may urge consumers to stay on the line while they pretend to “contact the IRS” in an effort to obtain personal or financial information.

How Arkansans Should Respond

Do not call the number listed on the letter

Do not share personal, banking, or financial information

Do not make payments before verifying the company is legitimate

Verify your tax status directly with official agencies: IRS: (800) 829-1040 Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration: (501) 682-5000

Check with your county office about any actual tax liens

Request IRS transcripts to confirm your tax status

Report suspicious letters to: Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) o Office of the Attorney General

Contact your bank or credit card company immediately if you made a payment

For more information, please contact the Office of the Attorney General at (501) 682-2007 or [email protected], or visit the website www.ArkansasAG.gov.

To download a PDF version of this Consumer Alert along with an example of the scam letter, click here.