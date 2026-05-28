Turtle Island Community Capital Secures $400,000 from Common Future and is Named to the 2026 Transformative 25

Turtle Island Community Capital

Catalytic investment and national recognition mark a milestone for Native-led, place-based finance

PROVIDENCE , RI, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turtle Island Community Capital (TICC), the only Native-led community development financial institution (CDFI) operating at a regional scale across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, secured a $400,000 anchor commitment from Common Future and earned a spot on the 2026 Transformative 25 . The Common Future commitment anchors the TICC Watershed Bioregional fund, which is raising $10 million in blended capital for deployment to Indigenous entrepreneurs and communities in the region. The Transformative 25 is a national list recognizing funds, banks, and capital initiatives building a more just financial system.TICC pairs patient, flexible capital with technical assistance, ecosystem building, and relationship-based support. Its flagship programs, Resilience Circles, the Watershed Bioregional fund, and Native Impact Nights, reflect a model built on the conviction that capital without capacity is incomplete, and that the barriers facing Indigenous entrepreneurs are systemic, not individual."Together, these milestones signal that Native-led, place-based finance belongs at the center of the next generation of impact investing, and that what we are building in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic is being recognized by the broader field," said Alexander Sterling, TICC Founder and CEO. "The communities and entrepreneurs at the center of this work are the reason recognition like this has such deep meaning for us. This one belongs to them."Common Future is a national organization that invests capital and builds the capacity of economic justice organizations working to reshape the conditions under which the economy operates. Its $400,000 anchor commitment to the TICC Watershed Bioregional fund provides catalytic backing for TICC's effort to reach entrepreneurs and communities the mainstream financial system was never designed to serve. Where conventional lenders see risk, TICC sees resilience, and Common Future's commitment reflects this posture.The T25, convened annually by Collective Action for Just Finance, recognizes community-rooted funds reshaping how capital flows toward social, environmental, and economic justice. Now in its sixth year, the T25 has highlighted 131 funds, banks, and initiatives that have collectively raised over $1.9 billion in grant and investment capital. The 2026 cohort reflects an emphasis on impact integrity, creativity in fund structure, and place-based capital that knows its community and leads from there.TICC is one of four Indigenous-led funds named to the 2026 list, recognized across the T25's Racial Equity, Climate Change, and Place-Based thematic categories. Inclusion signals a demonstrated commitment to integrated capital, culturally responsive underwriting, and the kind of ecosystem-level thinking the T25 identifies as the new standard for transformative finance.TICC is expanding its team across lending, events, finance, and operations, scaling with capital raised and deployment milestones, with a long-term orientation toward sustainability through earned income and reduced dependence on the grant cycle.About Turtle Island Community CapitalTurtle Island Community Capital is a Native-led CDFI reshaping access to capital so Indigenous entrepreneurs and communities can lead their own economic futures. The only Native-led CDFI operating at a regional scale across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, TICC deploys patient, flexible capital alongside technical assistance, ecosystem building, and relationship-based support. Its flagship programs, Resilience Circles, the Watershed Bioregional fund, and Native Impact Nights, reflect a model that pairs capital with capacity and positions TICC as an ecosystem architect, not simply a lender. Founded in December 2024 by Alexander "Brave Journey" Sterling, TICC has raised nearly $1 million in catalytic and blended capital, deployed an early portfolio totaling over $100k in full spectrum integrated capital, and an additional $1,500 in grants. TICC has convened more than 300 leaders across Tribal Nations, anchor institutions, and capital providers, building the networks, partnerships, and trust that make economic self-determination possible. The Watershed Bioregional fund is currently raising $10 million in blended capital to transform how capital flows in Indigenous communities.

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