JAMISON JONES Recurs in All-New Thriller Season of Paramount+ Drama CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION

Photo of actor Jamison Jones wearing a suit and staring directly into the camera.

Jamison Jones (photographer Peter Konerko)

Official poster for Paramount+ TV series Criminal Minds: Evolution

Criminal Minds: Evolution (courtesy: Paramount+)

Actor Expands His Film Slate with Beginning Tomorrow, Leatherclad, and Small Talk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jamison Jones will appear in Season 19 of Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+ premiering May 28, 2026. Jones joins the long-running thriller in the recurring role of Tom Milliken, a retired Army veteran and longtime friend of Luke Alvez, played by Adam Rodriguez.

The series follows the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit as they investigate complex criminal cases tied to evolving threats and dangerous offenders. The thrilling new season pushes the elite profilers to their limits as the BAU investigates a string of chilling new cases.

Jones is excited to emerge alongside the stellar cast, including Rodriquez, Paget Brewster, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, and Kirsten Vangsness. “Working on this season of Criminal Minds was an extraordinary experience,” Jones explains. “This is a standout role that offered me an exciting challenge. I hope the fans embrace Tom Milliken and find the storyline thrilling and unexpected.”

Jones also continues to expand his presence behind the camera with the upcoming independent feature Beginning Tomorrow, which he wrote, produced, and stars in. Currently in post-production, the film follows two childhood sweethearts reunited by chance for a single evening that forces them to confront unresolved truths and the emotional weight of their shared history.

Coming soon, audiences will see Jones in the feature film, Leatherclad, where he portrays legendary game warden Jim Wheeler in a suspense-driven story centered around strangers seeking refuge in a remote house while dangerous questions emerge about Wheeler’s disappearance.

Jones is also currently shooting the independent feature Small Talk, alongside Keegan Allen and Austin North. Set in 1979, the story follows a rock-and-roll trio navigating ambition, heartbreak, and personal struggles within a changing music industry. Jones portrays Pastor Russell, a compassionate community leader who becomes a stabilizing presence for those around him.

In a career that has spanned film, television, and theater, Jones has notably appeared in HBO’s True Detective, Steven Spielberg’s The Whispers, 24, Burn Notice, 9-1-1, CSI, Alias, NCIS, and Will & Grace. His film credits include Hollywood Homicide opposite Harrison Ford, The Lodger with Alfred Molina, He Was a Quiet Man starring Christian Slater and William H. Macy, and the cult horror film The Wretched. In addition, Jones has performed at the Tony Award-winning South Coast Repertory, Denver Center Theater and numerous acclaimed stages in New York, Los Angeles, and Europe.

Born in Rochester, Michigan, Jones spent part of his childhood living abroad in Germany before returning to the United States. He holds an MFA from the American Conservatory Theater and teaches an ongoing professional acting masterclass in Hollywood.

For more about JAMISON JONES visit: JamisonJones.com
Follow on Instagram: @realjamisonjones

Tammy Lynn
Spotlight PR Company
+1 310-867-1952
info@spotlightprcompany.com

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