Senator Lena Gonzalez’s Bill to Limit the Use of Flash-bang Grenades and Explosive Breaching Devices in…

SACRAMENTO, CA – On May 27, 2026, Senator Lena Gonzalez’s (D-Long Beach) bill to limit the use of flash-bang devices for crowd control and prohibit the use of flash-bangs and explosive breaching charges for immigration enforcement by local, state, and federal officers, passed the Senate on a vote of 29-9.

Flash-bang devices, also known as stun grenades, are explosive pyrotechnic devices developed for military use that can be deployed by hand or as projectiles. They produce a blinding flash of light, sudden loud noise, blast overpressure, and in some cases disperse rubber shrapnel or balls. These “less lethal” flash-bang devices are designed to stun, distract, or disperse individuals in crowd settings. Explosive breaching devices are used by law enforcement to breach doors and windows, and include detonating cords, sheet explosives, and shaped charges.

While these military-style devices are classified as “less lethal,” they pose significant danger to public safety and to peace officers when used improperly or deployed in an unsafe manner. Concerns have grown as the federal administration’s hostile anti-immigrant agenda has led to troubling reports of civilians being harmed during enforcement actions. Combined with repeated concerns about inadequate training and unsafe tactics during peaceful demonstrations and targeted operations, these safeguards are more important than ever.

Numerous incidents have been documented in the media showing the dangers of the lack of regulation on these dangerous devices. In one incident, a Los Angeles resident was believed to be struck by a flashbang device that detonated on impact, causing him to lose a finger. In another incident in Huntington Park, federal agents blew off the door of a family’s home using explosives while children ages 6 and 1 were sleeping inside. Countless other stories show how this military-style use of force causes deep pain and fear in communities throughout California.

Among other provisions, Senate Bill 937 would require flash-bang grenades to be used only by peace officers who have received certified training on their proper deployment. The bill would also prohibit the use of flash-bang grenades within 300 feet of school grounds, parks, or other areas where children are present.

“Our neighborhoods, homes, parks, and streets are not war zones. Yet for more than a year, we have seen the growing militarization of our communities by the federal government put lives at risk, erode public trust, and traumatize families who have the right to protest peacefully and feel safe. We must stand up for the safety of our communities by strengthening the standards for when these military-style weapons can—and cannot—be used by law enforcement during protests and immigration operations, and that is what SB 937 will do,” said Senator Lena Gonzalez.

“SB 937 reflects a commitment to community safety, civil rights, and more accountable policing practices — values that the California Community Foundation has advanced across the region for decades. The passage of SB 937 in the Senate is a sign of hope and progress in our collective efforts to keep communities safe and free from violence and weapons of war to ensure that every resident has the opportunity to live a good life,” said Shayna Englin, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy, California Community Foundation.

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About Senator Lena Gonzalez

Senator Lena Gonzalez proudly represents one million residents in California’s 33rd Senate District, which encompasses Southeast Los Angeles, the City and Port of Long Beach, Lakewood, Signal Hill, and Catalina Island. She serves as Chair of the California Latino Legislative Caucus and is a dedicated advocate on key priorities that impact Californians from economic development and environmental justice to LGBTQ+ and women’s rights, digital equity and more. Senator Gonzalez has championed major policies, including broadband for all, expanding paid sick leave, advancing clean transportation incentives, and ending neighborhood oil drilling. She lives in Long Beach with her family. To learn more, visit www.sen.ca.gov/gonzalez.

About the California Community Foundation (CCF)

Since 1915, CCF has served Los Angeles County as a public charitable organization dedicated to leading systemic change that strengthens communities. Managing $2.3 billion in assets and overseeing 1,900 charitable foundations, funds and legacies, CCF’s mission is to invest I n, partner with and amplify the power of community toward a good life.