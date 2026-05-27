CONSUMER ALERT: Scammers Target Arkansans with Forged Tax Notice Letters
Scammers Are Sending Tax Notice Letters
Arkansans have reported receiving scam letters that look like official government tax notices. These letters claim consumers owe back taxes or could face tax liens, wage garnishments, or other penalties. The scammers pressure consumers to pay large upfront fees for supposed tax-relief services and may falsely claim to work with or contact the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
What Arkansans Should Know
These scam letters are designed to create fear and urgency. Some direct consumers to call private companies that pretend to help resolve tax problems. These companies may urge consumers to stay on the line while they pretend to “contact the IRS” in an effort to obtain personal or financial information.
How Arkansans Should Respond
- Do not call the number listed on the letter
- Do not share personal, banking, or financial information
- Do not make payments before verifying the company is legitimate
- Verify your tax status directly with official agencies:
- IRS: (800) 829-1040
- Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration: (501) 682-5000
- Check with your county office about any actual tax liens
- Request IRS transcripts to confirm your tax status
- Report suspicious letters to:
- Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA)
- o Office of the Attorney General
- Contact your bank or credit card company immediately if you made a payment
For more information, please contact the Office of the Attorney General at (501) 682-2007 or [email protected], or visit the website www.ArkansasAG.gov.
To download a PDF version of this Consumer Alert along with an example of the scam letter, click here.
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