Hess III Consulting Marks 20 Years by Launching Health Impact Community as Independent Nonprofit

Expanding impact across Arizona through advisory support, volunteerism and community-driven investment

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of 20 years of service, Hess III Consulting has officially converted its Health Impact Community into a standalone 501(c)(3) nonprofit, expanding its commitment to supporting health and human services organizations across Arizona.The Health Impact Community, the charitable component of Hess III Consulting, is focused on reinvesting in grassroots organizations, nonprofits and small businesses that serve others. The transition to nonprofit status allows the organization to further scale its impact through discounted and pro-bono advisory services, volunteer engagement, fundraising efforts, and the distribution of micro-grants and scholarships.In the first quarter of 2026 alone, the Health Impact Community provided $100,000 in discounted and pro-bono advisory services to organizations in need. The organization has also awarded a micro-grant to St. Mary’s Food Bank, helping provide 2,500 meals to families across the community, and recently volunteered with Cloud Covered Streets to support unhoused individuals through essential services.To date, the Health Impact Community has completed 47 pro-bono projects, delivered more than $300,000 in discounted services, contributed over $55,500 in direct donations and logged more than 2,000 volunteer hours supporting community-based organizations.As part of its ongoing work to build capacity across the sector, the organization hosts monthly professional networking events in Phoenix and recently expanded those efforts to Tucson. These gatherings are designed to connect professionals, nonprofits and community leaders, creating opportunities for collaboration and support.The Health Impact Community has also opened applications for the Waymond Lee Pace Scholarship Program, which will award scholarships later this year to individuals pursuing careers in health and human services. The program is intended to support workforce development across Arizona.Community members can get involved through upcoming volunteer opportunities, including events in May benefiting Nourish Phoenix, where volunteers will assist in packing food boxes for those in need. Individuals can also support the organization through donations via its website.For more information, to volunteer or to donate, visit www.hess3.com/healthimpactcommunity About the Health Impact CommunityThe Health Impact Community is 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit organization, administered by Hess III Consulting that centers community voice, practical action, and measurable impact. Through micro grants, scholarships, volunteering and cross sector collaboration, it supports community-led solutions that meet urgent health needs while advancing longer-term stability and systems change.About Hess III Consulting, LLCFor 20-years, Hess III Consulting, LLC partners with health and human services organizations to design, implement and optimize health and human services by translating first-hand lived experience into meaningful policy and action. Locally rooted in Arizona, Hess III Consulting has served nearly 250 organizations, in 47-States, impacting 85 million lives.

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