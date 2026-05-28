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'A Timeless Princess,' An Original Hawaiʻi Musical, Debuts in Waikīkī This October

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "A Timeless Princess" is now on sale & will premiere at the historic Royal Hawaiian Theater in Waikīkī on October 16, 2026, a date chosen to honor the birthday of Princess Kaʻiulani, whose legacy inspired the musical.

"A Timeless Princess" is an original fictional tale first published as a book in 2023. The story follows a present-day Marine who is transported back to 1898 Hawaiʻi through a magical encounter, where love, destiny, and a stolen future collide as a sovereign kingdom fights for survival.

“Like James, the protagonist in "A Timeless Princess," I too was fascinated by Princess Kaʻiulani’s life. It inspired me to rewrite the past and change the course of history utilising a sacred artifact infused with the mana of the monarchy as the pivotal symbol of the story which is best told through song and live performance,” said Honolulu born and raised writer and producer, Denny Miyasato. “It's been years in the making and we’re excited to finally perform for residents and visitors alike in one of Waikīkī’s finest theaters.”

The production is a large-scale theatrical musical experience rooted in Hawaiʻi’s history, crafted to capture the emotional collision between past and present through music, storytelling, and live performance. The production features original music and a cast bringing Hawaiʻi-inspired storytelling to the stage.

Ticket Information

Tickets are on sale now at: www.atimelessprincess.com

Show Schedule

Fridays–Sundays: 4:30 PM
Mondays: 7:30 PM

Ticket Prices

Adult: $95
Child (Ages 3–11): $75
Kamaʻāina: $65 (all ages)
Military: 10% Off
Children 2 years & under: Free when seated on a parent or guardian’s lap

For casting updates, ticket information, show details, and more, visit: www.atimelessprincess.com

Download the official media kit here.

Maria Hartfield
digiVortex
+ +1 808-679-2869
mariah@digivortex.com
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'A Timeless Princess,' An Original Hawaiʻi Musical, Debuts in Waikīkī This October

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