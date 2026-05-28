The Energy Savings Group Warns of Rising Summer Energy Costs Across California as Utility Rates Reach Historic Highs

LA’s leading energy consultancy is urging homeowners to get ahead of the season, and reminding them that it’s never too late to start saving.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California’s warm climate keeps residential electricity costs elevated throughout the year, but summer consistently brings the steepest increases. As temperatures rise across the greater Los Angeles area, cooling demands surge and utility bills climb to their highest levels of the year. With rates from Southern California Edison, LADWP, and all other major California utility companies now at historic highs, The Energy Savings Group — an LA-based residential energy consultancy that has helped more than 6,200 homeowners collectively save over $217 million in energy costs — is drawing attention to the financial impact facing households this season.“Clients come to us in every month of the year, because in California there is no real off-season for high energy bills,” said the founder of The Energy Savings Group. “Summer is when the impact is most visible, but the inefficiencies driving those costs exist year-round. A professional energy audit typically takes an hour or less, and the resulting savings can be immediate and long-lasting.”The company points to several factors contributing to elevated energy costs in Southern California:- California electricity rates rank among the highest in the nation and have continued to rise year over year.- Older homes with aging insulation and HVAC systems lose efficiency during prolonged heat, increasing energy consumption.- Time-of-use rate plans charge premium rates during peak afternoon and evening hours, when cooling demand is at its highest.- Many households are paying for energy inefficiencies that a professional audit can identify and address.The Energy Savings Group conducts comprehensive home energy audits, utility bill analysis, and develops customized savings strategies for residential clients. The company has helped LA-area homeowners reduce monthly energy costs without major renovations or equipment purchases.“The majority of homeowners are paying more than necessary, and the gap between what they pay and what they could pay is often significant,” the founder added. “Summer tends to be the moment that makes it undeniable — but the door is open regardless of the time of year.”The Energy Savings Group conducts energy audits year-round across the greater Los Angeles area. The company notes that while scheduling ahead of peak season allows for maximum impact, audits provide measurable results at any point in the year.About The Energy Savings GroupThe Energy Savings Group is a Los Angeles-based residential energy consultancy specializing in home energy audits, utility bill analysis, and customized savings strategies. The company has served more than 6,200 homeowners across the greater LA area and helped clients collectively save over $217 million in energy costs. For more information, visit theenergysavingsgroup.com.

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