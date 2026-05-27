1 Percent Lists Indiana Real Estate Expands Footprint, Unifying Operations Across Columbus and Indianapolis Markets

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1 Percent Lists Indiana Real Estate, a leading-edge real estate brokerage known for redefining the traditional commission model, has announced a major strategic expansion. Already deeply rooted with a highly successful flagship location in Columbus, Indiana, the brokerage has officially taken over and integrated the Indianapolis territory.The Indianapolis real estate market—previously operating as 1 Percent Lists Hoosier State Realty—will now be fully absorbed and unified under the main 1 Percent Lists Indiana Real Estate banner. This expansion streamlines operations across both regions, offering home sellers a single, powerful brand to maximize their home equity. Along with this consolidation, the company has launched its online home for the Indianapolis location at https://onepercentlistsindiana.com/ 1 Percent Lists Indiana Real Estate operates on a high-tech, low-overhead model built to disrupt antiquated real estate processes. Rather than charging the traditional 3% listing fee, the brokerage charges just a 1% listing fee, potentially saving home sellers thousands of dollars at the closing table.Despite the discount rate, clients never sacrifice quality. 1 Percent Lists provides a comprehensive, full-service experience that includes all of the normal services that buyers and sellers would expect.Drew Wyant, the top-producing Broker and Owner of 1 Percent Lists Indiana Real Estate, is excited to bring his proven track record of customer service and transaction volume to a wider market."Our mission from day one has been to put money back into the pockets of hard-working families by offering an unbeatable value proposition," said Drew Wyant. "Homeowners shouldn't have to choose between sacrificing their hard-earned equity or settling for cut-rate service. By officially absorbing the Indianapolis territory, we are bringing our high-tech, full-service approach under one unified banner. We look forward to helping Indianapolis home sellers experience a faster, more efficient, and immensely more affordable way to transition to their next chapter."With this takeover complete, home sellers across Columbus , Indianapolis, and surrounding Central Indiana communities can now seamlessly access elite real estate solutions and calculate their potential savings via the newly integrated website.Founded on the belief that the traditional real estate model was ripe for a consumer-focused renovation, 1 Percent Lists is a premier discount brokerage offering full-service real estate representation for only a 1% listing fee. By leveraging advanced tech and eliminating wasteful overhead, they maximize marketing exposure while preserving their clients’ home equity. To learn more, buy, or list a property, visit https://onepercentlistsindiana.com/

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