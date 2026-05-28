Next Level Consultants Announces Andrew Weaver Joining the Team as Startup Consultant and Buyer Representative

Andrew Weaver, Start Up Consultant & Buyers Representative nxlevelconsultants.com

Bringing 15+ years of experience in dental practice growth, acquisitions, and strategic consulting.

Andrew brings deep industry expertise, strategic insight, and a true passion for helping doctors succeed. We’re excited to welcome him to the Next Level Consultants team.” — Mike Dinsio & Paula Quinn

WA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Level Consultants Announces Andrew Weaver Joining the Team as Strategic Advisor and Practice Growth ConsultantNext Level Consultants, a leading dental practice consulting organization dedicated to helping doctors make great decisions, is proud to announce that Andrew Weaver has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor and Practice Growth Consultant.With more than 15 years of experience spanning commercial real estate, healthcare sales, pharmaceuticals, dental practice development, and mergers & acquisitions, Andrew brings a dynamic combination of business expertise, leadership, and relationship-driven consulting to the Next Level Consultants team.Andrew’s career includes over a decade in commercial and investment real estate, followed by leadership positions within healthcare and dental sales, including work with Henry Schein Inc. Throughout his career, he has developed a reputation as a trusted advisor to dentists and healthcare professionals in areas including practice transitions, valuations, strategic growth planning, retirement strategy, and provider development.“Andrew’s experience and perspective align perfectly with our mission,” said [Founder/CEO Name], Founder of Next Level Consultants. “He understands both the business and personal side of practice ownership, and his ability to connect with doctors while helping them navigate major decisions makes him an incredible addition to our team.”At Next Level Consultants, Andrew will work closely with dentists and practice owners nationwide, helping them identify growth opportunities, navigate transitions, strengthen operational strategy, and position their businesses for long-term success.“I’m excited to join a team that genuinely prioritizes helping doctors succeed,” said Andrew Weaver. “Next Level Consultants has built an outstanding reputation for guiding practice owners through important business decisions with integrity and clarity. I look forward to contributing to that mission and helping more doctors create the future they envision for themselves and their practices.”Known for his empathetic leadership style and high emotional intelligence, Andrew combines strategic thinking with a people-first mindset that has earned him deep trust within the dental industry.Outside of work, Andrew is a devoted husband and father of three boys. He enjoys coaching youth soccer and spending time with his family through outdoor activities including snowboarding, wakeboarding, photography, and sports.Next Level Consultants continues to expand its national presence as a trusted advisory partner for dental professionals seeking guidance in practice growth, leadership, acquisitions, and long-term strategic planning.About Next Level ConsultantsNext Level Consultants is a dental consulting organization focused on helping doctors make great decisions. The company partners with dental professionals nationwide to provide strategic guidance in practice growth, transitions, leadership development, operational efficiency, and long-term business planning.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.