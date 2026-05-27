Yang Rohr Bill Supporting Teacher Mental Health Heads to Governor’s Desk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Working to improve the mental health of teachers, state Rep. Janet Yang Rohr, D-Naperville, is advancing legislation to the Governor’s office that requires school districts to develop procedures that support faculty and staff mental health.

“We all understand the pivotal role that teachers play in our children’ s lives,” said Yang Rohr. “Not only are they teachers, but they’re role models, advisors, coaches and so much more. It’s time that we support the people who support our children by delivering real tools they can use to support their mental health.”

Yang Rohr’s House Bill 4862 requires school boards to develop and implement procedures that support employee mental health. The school districts must show a commitment to supporting mental health in the workplace by applying several different initiatives, including:

Opportunities for staff to provide feedback on mental health,

Annual communication that provides information on mental health resources and support available to the staff, and

Opportunities for the school board to receive information regarding their mental health initiatives and programs.

“We’ve seen that legislation like this works,” said Yang Rohr. “In Washington, where they have a similar law, it led to increased staff retention rates and improved feelings of belonging and wellbeing. Our teachers deserve the same.”

The legislation received bipartisan support, and it now heads to the governor’s desk for his signature.