AIBound Announces New Features to Detect and Prevent High-Risk AI Use

AIBound’s Guardian now allows security teams to catch and control high-risk AI use before it impacts enterprise operations

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIBound, an AI security platform, today announces expanded capabilities for Guardian, the company’s flagship product. After exiting stealth at the RSA Conference in March, AIBound is responding to CISO’s need for not just visibility into AI usage, but the ability to identify and control high-risk AI use that poses material risk to enterprise security.

“As AI adoptions outpaces governance, AIBound’s real-time Control Plane and Guardian, a risk registry that profiles 50,000+ AI apps, allows continuous discovery, programmatic approval, automated enforcement, and executive reporting,” said Niall Browne, CEO of AIBound and former CISO at Palo Alto Networks and Workday. “Static policy can’t keep up with AI. The newly expanded functionality of Guardian gives security teams the control they demand to govern high-risk AI use across the enterprise.”

AIBound is already running inside leading enterprises across healthcare, finance, HR, and technology in the U.S. and Europe. This rapid adoption of AIBound is a direct response to the fact that CISOs and CIOs need to empower people to innovate quickly, but at the same time detect and prevent high-risk AI use across their enterprise. AIBound does this by securing the full AI surface—local models, AI containers, MCP servers, AI agents, browser extensions, developer tooling, and inference services—in one Control Plane.

"For every 1,000 employees there are 269 high-risk AI tools in use without appropriate controls," said Browne. "The real risk is the high-impact AI already embedded in critical business workflows — and static policy can't govern it. Security teams need the power to embrace AI innovation while actively controlling the high-risk AI use that exposes the enterprise."

Attendees of the Gartner Security and Risk Summit on June 1 - 3, 2026 can meet with Browne in-person and see a live demo of the expanded capabilities of Guardian at booth #651. To schedule a conversation at the Gartner Security and Risk Summit, click here.

About AIBound:

AIBound is the real-time Control Plane for Secure AI, enabling enterprises to embrace AI innovation without compromising security. Its AI risk registry catalogs 50,000+ AI applications, continuously risk-ranked and scored for business impact, so CISOs know exactly which AI is running, how risky it is, and what to do about it—before threats become incidents. Learn more at www.aibound.com

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