Atlas Concorde Debuts in Los Angeles with Exclusive Partnership with Porcelina Group, a Luxury Porcelain & Tile Company

Porcelina Group Atlas Concorde Porcelina Group - Los Angeles Porcelina Group Los Angeles Porcelina Group - Beverly Hills

California's only authorized Atlas Concorde retailer hosts an invitation-only introduction for the region's top design professionals

Partnering with Atlas Concorde is an honor. As the exclusive West Coast retailer, we’re proud to bring world-class luxury design and innovation to our clients.” — Porcelina Group

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Concorde has established itself as a defining presence in the world of prestigious architecture and interior design. The brand's surfaces have been specified for landmark developments, including the luxury interiors of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, Miami's Design District, and Milan's iconic Piazza Tre Torri — projects that demand both exceptional design integrity and long-term material performance.Porcelina, Los Angeles' premier destination for luxury European porcelain tile and large-format Italian slabs, announces an exclusive, invitation-only design event at its Robertson Boulevard showroom on June 4, 2026 — introducing Atlas Concorde to the Southern California design community. As the only authorized Atlas Concorde retailer on the West Coast, Porcelina is uniquely positioned to bring this world-renowned Italian surface brand to the region's most discerning architects, designers, and developers.The invitation-only evening will offer a select group of Los Angeles-based architects, interior designers, and design professionals an intimate first look at Atlas Concorde's latest tile and slab surfaces, presented within the refined environment of Porcelina's West Hollywood showroom. Guests will have the opportunity to explore material applications firsthand, engage with the collections, and connect with fellow members of the design community.The event marks the formal introduction of Atlas Concorde to the California market — available exclusively through Porcelina. The partnership brings together two design-forward brands united by a commitment to materials that perform as beautifully as they look, from residential interiors to large-scale commercial and hospitality projects.WHAT: Atlas Concorde Surface Preview & Design EveningWHEN: Wednesday, June 4, 2026WHERE: Porcelina Showroom — 136 S Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048 - Luxury Tile Store West Hollywood WHO: Industry Exclusive Event, Invite Only — architects, interior designers, developers, and design trade professionalsABOUT PORCELINAPorcelina is Los Angeles' curated source for premium porcelain tile — imported directly from Italy and Spain and selected for exceptional beauty, durability, and design intention. As the exclusive authorized retailer of Atlas Concorde in California, Porcelina ( Tile Store Beverly Hills ) offers design professionals unparalleled access to one of the world's most sought-after surface brands. Located at 136 S Robertson Blvd in the heart of the Los Angeles design corridor, Porcelina's showroom serves architects, interior designers, and discerning homeowners seeking materials that bring purpose and precision to every space.Porcelina's collections include tile and slab lines suited for indoor, outdoor, and kitchen applications — each chosen to meet the demands of both residential and high-end commercial projects across Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Santa Monica, and beyond.MEDIA CONTACTPorcelina, Luxury Los Angeles Tile Store 136 S Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048Phone: (310) 773-9147Website: www.porcelinagroup.com Instagram: @porcelinagroup

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