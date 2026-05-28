NewVue Launches Native Reporting Inside Radiologist Cockpit, Defining New Unified Radiology Interpretation Architecture

Native AI-driven reporting now available in NewVue Radiologist Cockpit, delivering unified interpretation flow by connecting intelligent case assignment, automated clinical context, next-generation reporting and downstream quality workflow in one workspace environment Kyle Lawton, NewVue CEO & Co-Founder NewVue.ai

As MSFT sunsets PowerScribe 360, radiology providers have first-ever option to address reporting while also improving workflow in single workspace environment

What stood out is their ability to bring orchestration, clinical insight generation, reporting and downstream workflows together in a unified platform, while still giving us the flexibility to evolve.” — Meagan Boutin, Baptist Health Director Ancillary Informatics & Innovation

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NewVue, a leading provider of cloud-native software that unifies how radiologists work while improving practice efficiency, today announced the availability of native AI-driven reporting inside its Radiologist Cockpit . This fulfills the company’s vision to deliver a unified radiology interpretation flow connecting intelligent case assignment, automated clinical context, next-generation reporting and downstream quality workflow in one workspace environment.“For decades radiologists have been forced to work inside a muddled mess. Interpreting a single study often requires navigating across six or more discrete applications. While each solves a piece of the puzzle, together they create a fragmented environment that leaves radiologists acting as the integrator, manually gathering clinical context, reconciling information and stitching together the tools needed to complete interpretation, one case at a time,” said Kyle Lawton, NewVue CEO and co-founder.Research shows that this fragmented model contributes to interpretation error, clinician burnout, increased IT cost and limited opportunity to scale as volumes grow.In early March 2026, Microsoft announced the end-of-life for PowerScribe 360, its radiology reporting tool that once held more than 70% market share in radiology practices. Lawton and the NewVue team believe that the product sunset is driving one of the most consequential technology decisions facing imaging centers, hospitals and teleradiology providers in years.“Forced migration is an option, but we see PowerScribe 360’s demise creating a rare market reset,” Lawton stated. “Organizations can repeat the pattern of swapping out one reporting tool for another, claiming incremental efficiency gains and leaving underlying fragmentation intact. Or they can pivot and seize this moment to move to a fundamentally better interpretation environment.”NewVue is already delivering on the promise of unified interpretation. “We added native reporting to our platform because customers wanted more than another reporting replacement. They wanted the ability to bring reporting directly into the interpretation workflow, where clinical context, AI-generated insights and study intelligence can help prepopulate and accelerate reporting without a costly rip-and-replace project,” Lawton explained.NewVue’s modular architecture provides much-needed flexibility and introduces an option that’s never existed: a single interpretation workspace that meets customers where they are, supports the technology choices they have already made and provides a path to modernize without uprooting their entire stack. A practice can adopt what it needs today and add platform components over time as commercial commitments and technical readiness allow.“Radiology doesn’t need another forced choice between incrementalism and demolition,” said Chris McIntyre, NewVue VP of product and UX. “Our customers can act now, preserve strategic flexibility and move decisively toward the architecture that will define radiology interpretation for the next decade.”“NewVue provides the flexibility and alignment we were looking for as we continue moving toward a more quality- and efficiency-focused approach to radiology interpretation,” said Meagan Boutin, MSN, RN-BC, NE-BC, system director ancillary informatics and Innovation, Montgomery, Alabama-headquartered Baptist Health . “What stood out to us is their ability to bring orchestration, clinical insight generation, reporting and downstream workflows together in a unified platform, while still giving us the flexibility to evolve at a pace that makes sense for our organization. Their combination of practical innovation, adaptability and long-term vision makes them a strong partner for Baptist Health.”By integrating native reporting into overall workflow, NewVue offers advantages never before available in an interpretation platform. These include:• Key clinical information is aggregated and presented in summary when the case opens, so the radiologist is prepared before interpretation begins.• The ERIK AI agent is available within NewVue’s Radiologist Cockpit to answer clinical questions and find critical EHR data without leaving the reading environment.• Radiologists can work field-by-field, dictate naturally in a generative style, or move between both approaches without toggling between separate modes.• Radiologists can confirm a critical result within the reporting flow, with the appropriate downstream worklist action initiated automatically at sign-off.“The next era of radiology reading workflow won’t be won by a vendor offering the best standalone tool or set of tools,” Lawton said. “It will be won by the innovator that creates the best interpretation environment. This is the category NewVue is building.”NewVue will showcase its market-ready reporting solution in Booth #214 at the Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine Annual Meeting, June 10-12, 2026, in Pittsburgh. Attendees can book an at-event demo via the company’s website.About NewVueNewVue is a health IT company building cloud-native software that unifies how radiologists work while improving practice quality and efficiency. Its platform delivers a singular intelligent workspace, the Radiologist Cockpit, and orchestrates the entire radiology interpretation experience from case assignment through reporting. The platform runs alongside the practice’s PACS of choice, connects to existing clinical systems (RIS, EHR) and integrates siloed AI tools—bringing intelligent worklist orchestration and native reporting together in one environment. The approach is unlocking improvements in patient outcomes, radiologist satisfaction and practice scalability. NewVue was founded by the team behind PeerVue, which created the industry’s workflow orchestration category. www.newvue.ai Images available on request

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