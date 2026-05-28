Marble Media Launches 4DStory.com, a Living Story Ecosystem Powered by Aethereal Intelligence

New Platform Introduces Kinetic Avatars, Emotionally Aware Characters That Help Bridge Storytelling, AI, and Human-Robot Connection

The Personaweb and 4DStory represent a new way forward.” — James Craddock

OKANOGAN, WA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marble Media Launches 4DStory .com, a Living Story Ecosystem Powered by Personaware™4DStory introduces Kinetic Avatars — emotionally aware story characters that remember, respond, and evolve with audiences in real time.Marble Media, Inc. today announced the launch of 4DStory.com, a new interactive storytelling ecosystem designed to transform stories from static content into living relationships.Powered by Marble Media’s proprietary Personaware™ architecture, 4DStory enables creators to launch Kinetic Avatars — digital story characters with memory, personality, emotional continuity, and the ability to engage audiences across platforms. Unlike traditional fictional characters that disappear when the book, episode, or campaign ends, Kinetic Avatars remain present, carrying the emotional thread of the story forward in real time.“Stories have always been the way humans understand themselves, each other, and the future,” said James Craddock, Founder and CEO of Marble Media, Inc. “With 4DStory, we are giving stories a new dimension. Characters are no longer trapped on the page or screen. They can remember. They can respond. They can form bonds. That is the beginning of a new relationship between creators and audiences.”At the center of 4DStory is Personaware™, Marble Media’s proprietary emotional intelligence framework. Rather than treating audiences as data profiles, Personaware™ models people as living narratives shaped by goals, motivations, emotional reactions, and evolving context.This allows Kinetic Avatars to move beyond simple chatbot interaction. They are designed to recognize emotional signals, maintain narrative continuity, and respond in ways that feel aligned with the character, the creator, and the audience member’s relationship to the story.“Conventional AI predicts what a user might say next,” said Craddock. “Personaware™ asks a deeper question: what kind of connection is trying to happen here? That shift — from prediction to resonance — is what makes 4DStory different.”Marble Media sees 4DStory as the first public doorway into the Personaweb , the company’s vision for Web4: a more emotionally intelligent internet where stories, avatars, agents, brands, and eventually robots relate to people through persistent identity, memory, and resonance.In the Personaweb, people do not simply browse content or prompt machines. They form ongoing relationships with intelligent personas that understand context, carry memory, and respond through a consistent emotional frequency. Instead of personalization built on surveillance, the Personaweb points toward a future where lifestyle products, services, and story experiences can be aligned to a Kinetic Avatar’s Fundamental Frequency — without stealing user data or revealing personal identity. 4DStory begins this transition through Kinetic Avatars: living story characters designed to remember, respond, and evolve with audiences over time.4DStory is designed for authors, filmmakers, world-builders, brands, educators, nonprofit evangelists, influencers, and creators who want to extend their stories into living audience relationships. Characters can become guides, companions, entertainers, teachers, brand ambassadors, or story-world residents — each capable of carrying the creator’s voice and emotional intent into ongoing interaction.“We are starting with stories because story is the safest and most human place to build emotional intelligence,” said James. “Every meaningful interaction inside 4DStory helps define how future avatars — digital and physical — can relate to people in a way that feels less mechanical and more human.”4DStory is available now at 4DStory.com.About Marble Media, Inc.Marble Media, Inc. develops story-driven technology, emotional intelligence frameworks, and interactive media ecosystems for the emerging Personaweb. Through 4DStory, Personaware™, and Kinetic Avatars, the company is building tools that help creators turn stories into living relationships.

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