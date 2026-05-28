Christopher Pitt Launches Public Conversation on AI and Access to Justice

MIT research and federal court rulings document AI's rising role in pro se litigation as nearly 50 million Americans face civil legal problems unrepresented.

AI does not replace a lawyer. It replaces being shut out. For the 50 million Americans navigating civil legal problems without representation, that is the difference.” — Christopher Pitt

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christopher Pitt , founder of Pursuit To Own and a 20-year affordable housing community developer, today announced the launch of a public conversation initiative focused on artificial intelligence as an access-to-justice tool for underrepresented and self-represented Americans. The launch joins a growing national dialogue documented in new academic research, federal court rulings, and access-to-justice scholarship throughout 2026.The initiative arrives alongside several recent developments. A March 2026 MIT working paper, " Access to Justice in the Age of AI: Evidence from U.S. Federal Courts" by researchers Anand Shah and Joshua Levy, analyzed more than 4.5 million federal civil cases and found that the share of complaints containing AI-generated text rose from approximately 1 percent in 2023 to 18 percent in early 2026. The Legal Services Corporation reports that low-income Americans receive no adequate legal help for 92 percent of their civil legal problems. The New York County Lawyers Association cites nearly 50 million unrepresented Americans every year. New Equal Justice Works research shows nearly 8 in 10 Americans perceive the U.S. legal system as unfair.Key facts:- The MIT Shah and Levy study documented AI-assisted complaints rising from 1% in 2023 to 18% in early 2026- 50 million Americans face civil legal problems unrepresented annually, per the New York County Lawyers Association- 92% of low-income Americans' civil legal problems go without adequate legal help, per Legal Services Corporation research- 88% of legal aid professionals view AI as key to closing the justice gap, per a 2025 Everlaw survey- In April 2026, a Colorado federal court in Morgan v. V2X Inc. extended work-product protection to pro se litigants' AI-assisted materials- In March 2026, the Los Angeles Superior Court received the Justice Chin Technology Innovation Award for its AI-powered access-to-justice chatbotPitt's launch comes as courts and institutions formally engage with the role of AI in legal proceedings. In April 2026, Colorado federal court Judge Braswell wrote in Morgan v. V2X Inc. that work-product protections applied to pro se litigants' AI use are "magnified in the context of AI one of the most powerful knowledge tools ever to become available to the masses." In January 2026, the Seventh Circuit declined to sanction a pro se plaintiff in a case raising AI-use questions. In March 2026, the Los Angeles Superior Court was recognized with the Justice Chin Technology Innovation Award for its CourtHelp AI chatbot."AI does not replace a lawyer. It replaces being shut out," Pitt said. "For the 50 million Americans navigating civil legal problems without representation, AI is the difference between being heard and being shut out of the courtroom."Pitt has stated that his initiative emphasizes responsible AI use: organizing information, structuring timelines, understanding procedure, and meeting deadlines, rather than fabricating legal authority or substituting for qualified counsel."AI did not become a lawyer. It became the reason a person without one could still walk into the system on time, using legal work that had already been paid for," Pitt said. "Real people pay real money to attorneys, and when representation ends, the work product they paid for becomes a stack of paper they cannot use."Pitt has also stated that responsible AI use benefits qualified counsel, not only the self-represented."When qualified counsel later reviews an AI-organized record, they can evaluate the matter quickly and fill in the gaps without starting from scratch," Pitt said. "AI does not just help the underrepresented. It makes the qualified counsel who eventually come into the case more efficient too. Everyone wins."The initiative engages with academic concerns. Texas A&M University law professor Milan Markovic has cautioned that without reforms, AI could deepen the justice gap."Both sides of that debate are right about something important," Pitt said. "AI alone does not solve a 50-year-old systemic problem. But for the underrepresented, AI is what allows them to stay in the case while the larger reforms are debated. It is not the destination. It is the bridge."Pitt has stated that his initiative is grounded in personal experience."This became real for me when counsel withdrew approximately two weeks before a critical federal deadline," Pitt said. "Without AI, reacting in that two-week window would not have been possible. AI is what allowed me to organize the legal work already done, understand the procedure, and meet the deadline while continuing to seek qualified counsel. That is the moment I realized this is not theoretical. For millions of Americans, that two-week window is their entire experience with the legal system."Pitt has stated that the conversation will continue through speaking engagements, written commentary, and public dialogue with courts, bar associations, and legal aid organizations. The stated mission is to educate the underrepresented on how to responsibly use AI tools to access justice when traditional barriers exist.About Christopher PittChristopher Pitt is a 20-year affordable housing community developer, TEDx speaker, and CNBC-featured practitioner who serves as ULI Baltimore Affordable Housing Co-Chair. As founder of Pursuit To Own, his work centers on helping underserved communities move from instability toward ownership, opportunity, and long-term economic strength.Legal Matter ReferencePitt's commentary draws in part on his personal experience as a pro se litigant prior to retaining current counsel. Case No. 1:26-cv-00366-CFC-SRF, U.S. District Court, District of Delaware. Retained counsel: Adriaen M. Morse Jr., SECIL Law PLLC, 1701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20006. Telephone: +1.202.417.8232.Media ContactChristopher PittFounder, Pursuit To OwnEmail: chris@pursuittoown.comWebsite: www.pursuittoown.com

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