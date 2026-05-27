Charlotte County Fire & EMS and Charlotte Technical College Host First Ever Signing Day Ceremony for Future Fire & EMS Professionals

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 27, 2026) – Charlotte County Fire & EMS, in partnership with Charlotte Technical College, hosted its first ever Signing Day Ceremony on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, recognizing local students pursuing careers in fire and emergency medical services.

The event celebrated students who have committed themselves to the education, training, and discipline required to enter the fire and EMS profession. During the ceremony, students signed letters of intent symbolizing their interest in pursuing future employment opportunities with Charlotte County Fire & EMS.

Students recognized during the ceremony included:

Max Anderson

Cameron Becerril

Justice Becerril

Marcus Gaipo

Quinn Gecan

André Gerber

Casey Hidalgo

Eli Manley

Jaden Palmer

Justin Rogers

Cameron Stewart

The Signing Day Ceremony highlighted the importance of workforce development partnerships and Charlotte County Public Schools’ “3Es” initiative: Employ, Enlist, and Enroll, which encourages students to pursue meaningful career pathways after graduation through military service, higher education, or direct employment opportunities.

Through the partnership with Charlotte Technical College, students are gaining the education, certifications, and hands-on training necessary to enter the workforce and serve their communities.

“This ceremony is about investing in the future of the fire and EMS service and recognizing the hard work these students have already put in to get to this point,” said Fire Chief and Public Safety Director Matthew McElroy. “Many of these students are from our local community, and there is something incredibly meaningful about serving the place you call home. We are proud to support the next generation of firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics as they begin their journey into public service.”

“Signing Day is an opportunity to bring career and technical education to the forefront. Each student involved in planning, hosting, and producing visuals for the event is a member of our SkillsUSA Chapter or one of the alumni from the Chapter”, stated Megan Hornstein; IT Instructor at CTC and SkillsUSA Advisor. “When given the opportunity to partner with Charlotte County Fire and EMS, the SkillsUSA Chapter saw a partnership to celebrate the great accomplishments at Charlotte Technical College.”

By participating in the Signing Day Ceremony, students will have the opportunity to interview with Charlotte County Fire & EMS upon successfully completing the required certifications, training programs, hiring standards, and qualifications necessary for employment with the department.

Charlotte County Fire & EMS hopes the Signing Day Ceremony becomes an annual tradition that continues building strong partnerships with local schools while creating opportunities for students interested in careers in public safety.

Charlotte County Fire & EMS provides fire suppression, advanced life support emergency medical services, special operations response, marine operations, aircraft rescue and firefighting, and public safety education throughout Charlotte County.

For information, contact Ashley Turner at 941-833-5610 or Ashley.Turner@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

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