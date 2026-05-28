Sailor’s Manifesto Joins NVBDC MVO Task Force to Strengthen Veteran Wellness and Community Support Initiatives

Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force Elaine Taylor, Executive Director Suhey Fisher, Sailor's Manifesto Founder and U.S. Army combat veteran

Partnership expands collaboration focused on veteran mental wellness, peer support, and holistic pathways to healing

We are excited to welcome Sailor’s Manifesto to the NVBDC MVO Task Force” — Kathy Poynton, NVBDC Board Member and Director of the MVO Task Force

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) proudly announces that Sailor’s Manifesto has joined the NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force, expanding a growing coalition of organizations dedicated to supporting veterans, military families, and veteran-owned businesses through collaboration, advocacy, and impact-driven programming.Founded by Army combat veteran Suhey Fisher, Sailor’s Manifesto is a nonprofit organization focused on veteran mental wellness, suicide prevention, peer support, and community connection through innovative, experiential programming centered around healing, resilience, and shared experiences on the water. The organization utilizes trauma-informed sailing experiences and guided community programs designed to help veterans reconnect, regulate, and build stronger support systems.Sailor’s Manifesto was created through lived experience and a commitment to addressing isolation and mental health challenges impacting veterans. Through its structured programs and veteran-led approach, the organization provides practical tools, peer engagement, and environments that promote connection, emotional awareness, and long-term resilience.The NVBDC MVO Task Force consists of nonprofit organizations, veteran service organizations, and strategic partners committed to strengthening the veteran ecosystem by collaborating on programs, education, outreach efforts, and initiatives that create meaningful opportunities for veterans and veteran-owned businesses.“We are excited to welcome Sailor’s Manifesto to the NVBDC MVO Task Force,” said Kathy Poynton, NVBDC Board Member and Director of the MVO Task Force. “Organizations like Sailor’s Manifesto remind us that supporting veterans extends far beyond business growth alone. Building strong communities, supporting mental wellness, and creating environments where veterans feel connected and understood are essential to strengthening the overall veteran ecosystem. Suhey Fisher and her team are bringing a unique and powerful mission that will add tremendous value to our Task Force and the veterans we collectively serve.”As part of the MVO Task Force, Sailor’s Manifesto joins more than 90 military and veteran-focused organizations collaborating to create pathways for support, mentorship, education, advocacy, and opportunity.“Joining the NVBDC MVO Task Force represents an opportunity to build stronger bridges across the veteran community and expand our collective impact,” said Suhey Fisher, Founder of Sailor’s Manifesto. “Healing begins with connection. At Sailor’s Manifesto, we are committed to helping veterans rediscover purpose, community, and hope through experiences that foster resilience and belonging. We are honored to collaborate with NVBDC and fellow Task Force members to continue supporting those who have served.”This partnership further reinforces NVBDC’s commitment to strengthening the veteran support ecosystem through strategic alliances that create lasting impact and ensure veterans have access to resources and communities that empower long-term success.To learn more about Sailor’s Manifesto, visit: https://www.sailorsmanifesto.org/ To learn more about the NVBDC MVO Task Force, visit: nvbdctaskforce.orgAbout NVBDCThe National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the leading third-party authority for certification of veteran-owned businesses seeking to participate in corporate supplier diversity programs. NVBDC serves as a trusted bridge between veteran-owned businesses and corporate America while helping create opportunities for growth, visibility, and supplier engagement.About Sailor’s ManifestoSailor’s Manifesto is a nonprofit organization focused on veteran mental wellness, suicide prevention, and peer support through trauma-informed, community-centered programming. Founded by Army combat veteran Suhey Fisher, the organization combines experiential learning and shared sailing experiences to create environments where veterans can reconnect, heal, and build resilience together.

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