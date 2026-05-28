CRKT® Launches Three Exciting New Knives in Advance of Blade Show Atlanta

CRKT® Squid™ II Minimalist® Nessmuk

Mid-year release features three limited-run models: two Italian-made Squid™ II folders and Minimalist® Nessmuk, a versatile, compact outdoorsman's fixed-blade

TUALATIN, OR, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CRKT, a brand built on innovation, craftsmanship and collaboration with leading custom knife designers, today launched three extraordinary new knives in advance of the knife industry’s largest and most celebrated event, Blade Show Atlanta.This release features three limited-run models: two Italian-made Squid™ II folders from renowned designer Lucas Burnley, and the Minimalist® Nessmuk , a compact fixed-blade knife designed by long time CRKTpartner, Alan Folts, that is quickly becoming a fan favorite. This versatile outdoorsman’s knife honors its namesake, American writer and early conservationist George Washington “Nessmuk” Sears.“Blade Show Atlanta brings out the best in the industry, each and every year, so we wanted to match that high bar with the introduction of these new premium CRKTknives,” said Kyle Stuart, CRKTVP of Marketing. “Both the Squid™ II and the MinimalistNessmuk are validated and verified designs with our brand DNA – custom-inspired innovation, collaborative design and purpose-built utility – woven throughout.”CRKT’s Blade Show Atlanta introductions include:• Squid™ II - Melding the utility of an everyday carry with the strength and polish of a high-end custom design, the Italian-made Squid™ II is a bold reimagining of Lucas Burnley’s classic Squid™ folding knife. The Squid™ II brings a few key upgrades to this fan favorite, starting with a stonewash-finished M390 blade for excellent edge retention and wear resistance. It’s bigger than the original and adds a liner lock for confident lockup, all while keeping the clean profile and easy in-pocket carry that made the Squid™ such a hit in the first place.This latest Squid™ design will be available in two versions, the first with a black stonewashed M390 blade and deep, rich Santos mahogany wood handle, and the second with a more traditional stonewashed M390 blade and light, grainy olive wood handle. MSRP: $195.• MinimalistNessmuk - The MinimalistNessmuk is a compact fixed-blade knife that honors its namesake’s philosophy of a lighter, yet infinitely capable approach to exploring the outdoors.The 12C27 blade features a black stonewash finish for a rugged, low-profile look, while the stabilized wood handle brings rich contrast and durability with black and bronze tones. Three finger choils lock in a confident grip, giving this compact blade outstanding control. Finished with a matching bronze fob and paired with a versatile sheath set up for belt carry or neck carry with the included lanyard, this limited-run Minimalistis equal parts hard-use tool and eye-catching collector piece. MSRP: $90.All three new CRKTknives go live on www.crkt.com Thursday, May 28th and will be available to consumers as Blade Show Atlanta kicks off June 5th. More information and tickets for Blade Show are available at https://bladeshow.com/show-info/ About CRKTCRKT(Columbia River Knife and Tool) was founded in 1994. From day one, we put innovation and integrity first. We made a commitment to build knives and tools that would inspire and endure the test of time. We collaborate with the best designers in the world and operate on a simple principle: that the greatest thing we can give our customers is Confidence in Hand

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