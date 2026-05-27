Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Celebrates Successful National Police Week

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) concluded a successful and impactful National Police Week 2026 in Washington, D.C., where the organization’s Board of Directors and other members joined thousands of federal, state, and local law enforcement officers from across the country to honor the fallen, support surviving families, and advocate for the needs of active and retired federal law enforcement personnel.Throughout the week, FLEOA leadership and members participated in several of the nation’s most significant Police Week events, including the National Peace Officers Memorial Service organized by the Fraternal Order of Police under the leadership of National President Patrick Yoes, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Candlelight Vigil led by CEO Bill Alexander, the C.O.P.S. Blue Honor Gala hosted by Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) OutgoingExecutive Director Dianne Bernhard, and President Donald Trump’s Rose Garden dinner honoring law enforcement.FLEOA representatives also attended numerous agency memorial services throughout the week, including observances hosted by the FBI, ATF, DEA, and United States Marshals Service, standing alongside the law enforcement community in remembrance of officers who made the ultimatesacrifice in the line of duty. In addition to honoring fallen officers and supporting survivors, FLEOA used Police Week as an opportunity to advocate directly for federal law enforcement priorities with lawmakers and administration officials.Meetings were held with officials at the White House, Department of Justice, Office of Personnel Management, and other Executive Branch agencies, as well as Congressional leaders and staff, where FLEOA leadership discussed officer safety, recruitment and retention challenges, retirement modernization, and federal pay reform.FLEOA National President Mathew Silverman also represented the organization at a U.S. House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee roundtable focused on strengthening cooperation between federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, while National Treasurer Madeline Gorra participated in a separate law enforcement policy roundtable hosted by House Majority Whip Tom Emmer.FLEOA National President Mathew Silverman had this to say: “Police Week is about honoring the memory of those we have lost while continuing the fight to ensure today’s federal law enforcement officers have the support, protections, and resources they need to safely serve the American people. It’s more than just the ceremony; it’s a testament to these courageous men and women that they matter, that their voices are heard, and that their sacrifices do not go unnoticed.” Among FLEOA’s top legislative priorities discussed during the week was addressing the federal lawenforcement pay cap, which currently prevents many federal officers from receiving full compensation for overtime hours worked. FLEOA also continued advancing support for the “Law Enforcement Officers Equity Act,” which seeks to extend enhanced retirement coverage to currently excluded federal law enforcement personnel, and the “LEO Fair Retirement Act,” which would allow uncompensated overtime earnings to be factored into retirement annuity calculations.The organization additionally advocated for Senate action on the “LEOSA Reform Act” and the “Federal LEO Service Weapon Purchase Act,” both of which passed the House of Representatives with bipartisan support during Police Week 2025.FLEOA also highlighted ongoing bipartisan efforts to advance a federal “Officer Bill of Rights” aimed at addressing concerns surrounding lengthy internal affairs investigations and ensuring due process protections for federal officers.Further legislative progress was made during Police Week as the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously approved several pro-law enforcement measures backed by FLEOA, including legislation expanding Public Safety Officers’ Benefits coverage, strengthening penalties for contraband cell phones in correctional facilities, improving mental health support resources for officers suffering from PTSD, and enhancing cooperation with Tribal law enforcement agencies.###FLEOA serves more than 34,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

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