State Senate Confirms Siva Gunda for Second Term as California Energy Commissioner

For Immediate Release: May 27, 2026

The California State Senate has confirmed California Energy Commission Vice-Chair Siva Gunda for a second term. Gunda has been recognized for his leadership on policies addressing complex energy challenges facing California including grid reliability, petroleum issues, and the implementation of Senate Bill 100.

SACRAMENTO — The California State Senate has voted to confirm Vice-Chair Siva Gunda‘s appointment to the California Energy Commission (CEC) for a second term.

The Governor appoints, with Senate confirmation, five commissioners to staggered five-year terms. The commissioners must come from and represent specific areas of expertise: law, environment, economics, science and engineering, and the public at large.

The Senate voted unanimously on May 18 to confirm Gunda’s second term as the CEC’s public member. Governor Gavin Newsom appointed him in 2021 and reappointed him in December 2025.

Gunda has been recognized for his leadership advancing solutions to complex energy challenges facing California including grid reliability, petroleum issues, and the implementation of Senate Bill 100.

During his May 6 confirmation hearing before the State Senate Rules Committee, Gunda said California is at an inflection point, managing three energy transitions (electricity, natural gas, and petroleum) simultaneously.

In helping to shape policy that will guide California through these changes, Gunda said he wants to focus on transparency, rigorous analysis, and building trust among all parties involved.

He said he is blessed to have the support of his family, including his late father, whose greatest wish was for him to become a public servant.

“I carry that with me today,” he said.

Gunda is the lead commissioner on energy assessments, energy reliability, long-term electricity planning, demand analysis, and data initiatives.

From 2017 to 2021, he held multiple roles at the CEC, including the manager for the Demand Analysis Office and deputy director for the Energy Assessments Division.

Before joining the CEC, Gunda worked at the Energy Efficiency Institute at the University of California, Davis from 2011 to 2017. He served as director of research and India initiatives, director of research, and program manager.

Gunda earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University. He holds a master of science degree in mechanical and aeronautical engineering from Utah State University.

His confirmation hearing with the Senate Rules Committee can be found on the California State Senate web page.

###

About the California Energy Commission

The California Energy Commission is the state's primary energy policy and planning agency, leading the state to a 100 percent clean energy future for all. It has seven core responsibilities: advancing state energy policy, encouraging energy efficiency, certifying power plants, investing in energy innovation, developing renewable energy, transforming transportation, and preparing for energy emergencies.