Portainer and SORBA.ai partner to deploy industrial AI at scale across distributed sites

PORTAINER and SORBA.ai Partner to Enhance Companies Enterprise Deployment

Joint customers run SORBA's no-code AI on Portainer's container management platform, keeping every site current as fleets grow.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- • Partnership combines SORBA.ai's industrial AI automation with Portainer’s container management and fleet deployment• AI workloads run at the edge where data lives with centralized governance, updates, and oversight across distributed sites• Joint solution is already in production with shared customers, including a global energy and infrastructure operatorPortainer.io, a leading container management platform for Docker, Kubernetes, and Podman environments , and SORBA.ai, an industrial AI automation platform built to help organizations transform operational data into intelligent action , today announced a strategic partnership designed to deploy industrial AI, edge computing, and machine learning across distributed industrial environments.SORBA.ai and Portainer are already in production with shared customers today, including a global energy and infrastructure operator deploying the combined solution across multiple facilities. SORBA.ai provides the industrial AI: predictive models, anomaly detection, process optimization, and decision support. Portainer deploys those applications as containers across edge gateways, plant servers, and distributed industrial environments, keeping every site current. Together, the companies reduce the complexity of moving AI from proof of concept to production.“Industrial companies are no longer asking whether AI can create value - they are asking how to deploy it reliably, securely, and repeatedly across their operations,” said Bryan Thyken, Chief Revenue Officer of SORBA.ai. “Our partnership with Portainer gives customers a scalable foundation for industrial AI deployment.”Industrial AI initiatives often begin in isolated pilots but become difficult to scale because of fragmented data systems, inconsistent infrastructure, cybersecurity requirements, limited IT/OT resources, and the operational challenge of managing software across multiple sites. The Portainer and SORBA.ai partnership directly addresses this gap by supporting AI deployment at the edge, where data lives, with centralized management for governance updates and operational oversight across the fleet.“Industrial AI succeeds when it can be deployed where operations happen,” said Tobias Mühlnikel, Industrial & IoT Business Unit lead at Portainer. “Portainer helps organizations simplify the management of containerized applications across complex environments. By partnering with SORBA.ai, we are helping customers bring AI-powered industrial applications closer to production assets, edge devices, and operational teams.”The combined solution is available for industrial, manufacturing, energy, utility, and enterprise customers seeking to deploy AI-powered applications across edge, on-premises, hybrid cloud, or distributed infrastructure environments.About PortainerPortainer is the world’s leading container management platform, helping organizations deploy, manage, and secure containerized applications across Docker, Kubernetes, and edge environments without the specialist overhead. Portainer simplifies container operations through a consistent, intuitive interface designed for both developers and operations teams. Learn more at Portainer.io { https://www.portainer.io/solutions/industrial-iot } and follow us onLearn more at portainer.ioAbout SORBA.aiSORBA.ai is the leading no-code industrial AI platform powering digital transformation across manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, water and wastewater, utilities, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, pulp & paper, mining, metals, logistics, and other industrial sectors. The platform enables operators, engineers, and subject matter experts to easily build predictive models, detect anomalies, optimize production, and deploy autonomous control systems using their own plant data, without requiring data scientists or complex ML infrastructure.With built-in AutoML, digital twins, advanced process control, and secure on-premise industrial GPT capabilities, SORBA.ai accelerates how organizations unlock value from their existing systems while maintaining full data ownership and security. From edge to cloud, SORBA.ai transforms industrial operations into proactive, self-optimizing environments that deliver measurable gains in reliability, efficiency, and profitability.Learn more at www.sorba.ai

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