Nationally Recognized Nonprofit Strategist Suzanne Smith Launches New Speaking Platform and Announces Upcoming Book

Suzanne Smith reflects the many ideas, people, and experiences that shaped the thinking behind The Nonprofit Flywheel and her work in nonprofit leadership, strategy, and social impact.

Dallas-based speaker, educator and social entrepreneur expands national thought leadership platform focused on leadership and the future of the social sector

The social sector is being asked to navigate enormous change in real time. We cannot build resilient communities on top of fragile nonprofit organizations.” — Suzanne Smith

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Suzanne Smith, founder and CEO of Social Impact Architects, has launched a new national speaking and thought leadership platform, MeetSuzanne.com, while also announcing her upcoming book, “The Nonprofit Flywheel: A Playbook for Sustainable Growth, Smarter Strategy and Lasting Impact,” scheduled for release in August 2026.Smith is a nationally recognized nonprofit strategist, adjunct professor, keynote speaker and social entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience in the social sector. She holds an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and teaches social entrepreneurship and nonprofit leadership at the university level. Her work focuses on helping nonprofit organizations, foundations and mission-driven leaders build resilient, sustainable organizations designed to thrive in a rapidly changing environment.The launch of MeetSuzanne.com creates a dedicated hub for Smith’s keynote speaking, workshops, podcast interviews, media commentary and thought leadership focused on nonprofit leadership, governance, resilience, emotional intelligence, philanthropy, social entrepreneurship and the future of the social sector.The new platform includes:• A keynote speaker sizzle reel• Podcast interviews and media appearances• Keynote and workshop information• Details on Smith’s “Nonprofit 2.0” presentation focused on emerging trends shaping the nonprofit sector• Media resources, including downloadable bios, headshots and press materialsSmith said the expansion of her speaking and thought leadership work comes at a time when nonprofit organizations are facing increasing pressure related to workforce burnout, funding uncertainty, public trust, artificial intelligence, leadership transitions and growing community needs.“The sector is being asked to navigate enormous change in real time,” said Smith. “I felt a responsibility to step more fully into these conversations and help nonprofit leaders, foundation executives and policymakers at all levels think strategically about what comes next. The nonprofit organizations that thrive will need the capacity to grow sustainably, the courage to adapt through change, and the clarity to stay deeply connected to mission and impact. We cannot build resilient communities on top of fragile nonprofit organizations. Our economy depends on stronger social infrastructure — and that starts with stronger leadership, smarter strategy and organizations built to last.”Nonprofits represent one of the largest sectors of the U.S. economy, employing roughly 10% of the American workforce and contributing more than $1 trillion annually to GDP, according to national sector research.Smith’s upcoming book, “The Nonprofit Flywheel,” builds on the concept of the “Flywheel Effect,” popularized by business thinker Jim Collins, and adapts it specifically for nonprofit organizations navigating growth, change and long-term sustainability. Framed intentionally as a practical playbook rather than a traditional business book, it combines evidence-based strategies, tools and lessons from years of consulting engagements, executive education programs, classrooms and nonprofit leadership workshops. The framework has also been tested through organizational accelerators and strategic planning initiatives where participating nonprofits demonstrated measurable improvements in areas such as revenue growth, brand awareness, fundraising performance and financial sustainability.To increase accessibility for nonprofit leaders nationwide, the digital edition of the book will be offered as a free download, with print copies available through Amazon at cost.As part of the launch effort, Smith is currently seeking:• Podcast interviews and media opportunities• Advance readers and launch ambassadors• Book club partners and reviewers• Speaking engagements for 2026 and 2027Smith is available for media interviews, podcast appearances and expert commentary related to nonprofit leadership, governance, philanthropy, social entrepreneurship, volunteerism, artificial intelligence, workforce trends, donor trust, organizational resilience and emerging issues shaping the future of nonprofits and the social sector.A frequent source for regional and national media outlets, Smith has contributed to or been featured in Forbes, The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Fast Company and The Dallas Morning News, among others. She is known for providing clear, apolitical, data-driven insights paired with practical real-world examples and rapid response support for journalists, producers and podcast hosts.In addition to her speaking and consulting work, Smith publishes Social TrendSpotter, a long-running blog and Substack newsletter focused on trends and practical strategies for nonprofits and mission-driven organizations. “The Huffington Post” recognized it as one of the top blogs in the social sector.Connect With Suzanne Smith:Website & Speaking Information:Media One-PagerSocial TrendSpotter Newsletter:Consulting via Social Impact Architects:LinkedIn:Company LinkedIn:

Nonprofit Keynote Speaker Reel 2026 | Suzanne Smith | Leadership, Strategy & Social Impact

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