The Central Bank (Amendment) Bill 2025 passes Committee Stage, advancing statutory “Right to Be Forgotten” for cancer survivors The Central Bank (Amendment) Bill 2025, has passed Committee Stage in Dáil Éireann today (27 May), marking an important step forward to introducing a statutory “Right to Be Forgotten” for cancer survivors and removing barriers to mortgage protection insurance. The Bill introduces, for the first time in Irish law, a clear and enforceable requirement on insurers to disregard a person’s past cancer diagnosis when assessing applications for mortgage protection insurance, once defined provisions are met. This reform directly addresses a well‑established issue: many cancer survivors continue to face difficulties accessing mortgage protection insurance years after successful treatment, effectively limiting their ability to secure a home despite being clinically recovered. Key measures agreed at Committee Stage include: a statutory “right to disregard” cancer-related medical history once a person has completed treatment and has been in remission for five years, in line with international medical standards for the end of cancer surveillance;

an increased mortgage protection threshold of €650,000, up from €500,000 to reflect current housing conditions, while allowing normal underwriting above that level; and

a shift from a voluntary code to a fully enforceable statutory framework, creating greater consistency across the market The Bill also includes wider insurance reforms to strengthen the regulatory framework, including amendments to the Insurance Acts 1936 and 1964 to complete reforms to the Insurance Compensation Fund in line with EU requirements. The Bill will now proceed to Report and Final Stages in the Dáil in June before moving through the Seanad.

ENDS Notes to Editors In the existing Voluntary Code of Practice, introduced by Insurance Ireland in December 2023, cancer diagnoses are disregarded after seven years have elapsed from treatment completion, or after five years where the individual was under eighteen at the date of diagnosis, for sums insured up to €500,000. An independent review of the Voluntary Code by Forvis Mazars in May 2025 found, across the eight firms signed up to the Code, that 1,300 applications were received for a disregard between December 2023 and December 2024. 50% (650) of those applications received cover under the Code of Practice, amounting to €96m sum insured. For those applications that did not meet the provisions of the Code of Practice, it was due to the applicant not meeting the length of time required under the Code of Practice, the mortgage not being for the applicant’s principal private residence, or other factors. No instance was found of any individual, who met the parameters of the Code of Practice, being refused cover for reasons due to their cancer diagnosis. The Central Bank (Amendment) Bill was originally introduced in 2022 by Senator Catherine Ardagh and Senator Jerry Buttimer. Deputy Catherine Ardagh and Deputy Erin McGreehan subsequently introduced the Central Bank (Amendment) Bill 2025 in February 2025. Following Cabinet approval on 8 July 2025, Government adopted Deputy Ardagh’s Bill as a priority piece of legislation. The Bill passed Second Stage in Dáil Éireann on 17 July 2025. In adopting and amending the Central Bank (Amendment) Bill 2025, Government seeks to enshrine a “Right to Disregard” for cancer survivors in Irish law, ensuring they are treated fairly in accessing mortgage protection insurance. The amendments will provide for a statutory “right to disregard” for certain cancer-related medical history in the underwriting of mortgage protection insurance. While colloquially referred to as a “Right to be Forgotten”, the legislation provides for the medical history of cancer survivors to be disregarded when applying for mortgage protection insurance. The Department of Finance will work directly with industry to ensure a smooth transition from the Voluntary Code to a statutory framework.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.