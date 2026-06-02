NFDA Study Finds Families Seek More Personalized, Transparent End-of-Life Services

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brookfield, Wis. – The National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) today released its 2026 Consumer Awareness and Preferences Study. The research reveals a significant evolution in how families approach end-of-life services, highlighting a profound shift toward highly personalized, experience-driven memorialization and an increased demand for digital transparency.The Human Heart of PersonalizationAmerican families are increasingly moving away from standardized traditions toward services that authentically reflect a loved one's unique life. Key findings include:- Willingness to Use Celebrants: 48.0% of consumers are open to using a certified celebrant to lead a service, up from 36.3% in 2025.- Non-Traditional Venues: While cemeteries remain common, families are expanding gatherings to banquet halls (30.3%), outdoor settings (18.3%), and home funerals (10.2%).- Diverse Officiants: 62.1% of respondents have attended a service led by someone other than a faith leader."Commemorating the life of a loved one who has died - whether through a funeral, memorial service or celebration of life - is a vital first step in the journey toward healing," said NFDA President Dan Ford. "Families are seeking authenticity, and our members are evolving to meet that need with creative, personalized care."Digital Discovery and Price TransparencyThe information-seeking process has become digitally centered and social.- Website Evolution: 66.4% of consumers visit funeral home websites, utilizing them as hubs to review burial and cremation options, contact information, and pricing.- Online Reviews: 33.2% of families noted that online reviews solidified their decision when choosing a provider, up from 14.4% in 2025.- Pricing Expectations: 82.4% of consumers are more likely to engage a firm that posts its General Price List (GPL) online.However, the study notes that accessibility does not always equal clarity. While price information is easier to find, only 65.7% of those who received a GPL found it easy to understand, and 57.2% still rely on in-person interactions to make sense of final costs.The Value of Professional GuidanceDespite a rise in self-directed planning confidence, consumers still value professional support. If a death occurred today, 75.9% of consumers would likely contact a funeral director for help. This trust is earned through high service quality: 93.6% of those who have planned a funeral report that the experience met or exceeded their expectations.About NFDANFDA is the world’s leading and largest funeral service association, serving 20,000 individual members who represent nearly 11,000 funeral homes in the United States and 49 countries around the world. NFDA is the trusted leader, beacon for ethics and the strongest advocate for the profession. NFDA is the association of choice because it offers funeral professionals comprehensive educational resources, tools to manage successful businesses, guidance to become pillars in their communities and the expertise to foster future generations of funeral professionals. NFDA is headquartered in Brookfield, Wis., and has an office in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit NFDA.org

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