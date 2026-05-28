No. 1 Amazon Bestselling Author Answers an Unexpected Call: Writing Fiction

Teresa Shields Parker Rebuilding Jane Fiction That Transforms Series

Bestselling Christian author Teresa Shields Parker pivots from nonfiction to fiction with her Fiction That Transforms series.

I know God loves stories. Every book is worth the time it takes to write it because it involves transformation, inspiration, and the heart of God.” — Teresa Shields Parker

COLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teresa Shields Parker spent 10 years and 10 books telling people how to lose weight God's way. Now she's doing something she never saw coming. She's writing fiction.Parker is the author of "Sweet Grace: How I Lost 250 Pounds," the No. 1 Christian Weight-Loss Memoir on Amazon . By 2023, she thought she had written everything she needed to say about weight loss, habit-change, and transformation.God, though, was not done. He had another major assignment for her. "God kindly asked me to start writing Fiction That Transforms," Parker said. "He told me to take a character who has a problem they don't know how to solve, then help them solve it by working with God and others who have been there."She had been given the seed of this idea years earlier. Right after writing "Sweet Grace," God had given her a character named Jayne, a title, and a story line. "But I was a journalist and a nonfiction writer," she said. "I wasn't ready for something different."Now she is. "I think God is moving me to write an entirely different kind of book," Parker said. "These are books that help people change as they walk closer with God. It's not God waving a magic wand and changing them. It's them and us walking with Him each step of the way."The Fiction That Transforms series now includes four books: "Rebuilding Jayne: Her Father's Protection," "Reconnecting Jayne: Her Sister's Support," "Renewing Jayne: Her Mother's Comfort," and "Reviving Jayne: Her Husband's Touch." All are available on Amazon."There is a freshness about these books," Parker said. "I know God loves stories. Every book is worth the time it takes to write it because it involves transformation, inspiration, and the heart of God. I'll keep writing them as long as God tells me to."About the AuthorTeresa Shields Parker, author, editor, publisher and speaker, lives in Columbia, Mo. She and her husband, Roy, have two grown children and have been foster parents to 10 developmentally delayed children and youth. To schedule Parker to speak at your event or for an interview, contact her at teresaparker@icloud.com.

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