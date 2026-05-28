Southern Aluminum Announces Acquisition of Ramler International

Southern & Ramler: Over a Century of Hospitality Combined Southern Aluminum iDesign Table & Ramler Bend Chairs Linenless meeting setup featuring Southern Aluminum tables and Ramler chairs

Southern Aluminum acquires Ramler International to expand hospitality furniture innovation, product offerings and global market reach.

We are expanding our ability to deliver event furniture, banquet seating, meeting room solutions, and case goods that help customers work efficiently and create great guest experiences.” — Steve Dyer, President & CEO of Southern Aluminum

MAGNOLIA, AR, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic Acquisition Expands Global Hospitality Furniture Manufacturing Capabilities, Product Solutions, and Customer SupportSouthern Aluminum, the leading American manufacturer of high-quality banquet, hospitality, and event furniture solutions , has completed the acquisition of Ramler International, a respected manufacturer known for innovative furniture design, precision craftsmanship, and long-standing customer relationships in the hospitality and event industries.The acquisition strengthens Southern Aluminum’s position as a premier provider of hospitality and contract furniture solutions while expanding manufacturing capabilities, product offerings, and customer support resources across North America and international markets.“Welcoming Ramler International into the Southern Aluminum family represents an exciting milestone for our company and our customers,” said Steve Dyer, President & CEO of Southern Aluminum. “Ramler has earned tremendous respect throughout the industry for its craftsmanship, reliability, and commitment to customer service. We are expanding our ability to deliver industry-leading banquet furniture, hospitality seating, meeting room solutions, and contract furniture products that help our customers operate more efficiently and create exceptional guest experiences.”Together, Southern Aluminum and Ramler International now offer one of the industry’s most complete hospitality and event furniture solution platforms. By combining Southern Aluminum’s manufacturing strength and innovation with Ramler International’s trusted customer-focused approach, the partnership delivers expanded product solutions, increased production capabilities, and stronger support for customers across hospitality, convention, entertainment, and commercial markets worldwide.“This partnership creates exciting opportunities for both our employees and customers,” said Tony Cartwright, CEO of Ramler International. “Southern Aluminum shares our dedication to quality manufacturing, responsive customer service, and long-term relationships. We are confident this acquisition will strengthen our ability to serve the hospitality and commercial furniture markets while preserving the quality and reliability our customers expect.”Southern Aluminum confirmed that customers of both companies can expect a seamless transition with uninterrupted service, continued support teams, and ongoing access to trusted product lines and manufacturing expertise.The acquisition further positions Southern Aluminum and Ramler to meet increasing demand for innovative hospitality furniture solutions, including:• Banquet and event furniture• Hotel meeting room furniture• Hospitality seating solutions• Commercial folding tables and staging• Custom furniture manufacturing• Conference and convention center furnishings• Durable lightweight aluminum furniture systems• Outdoor hospitality furniture solutionsAs the hospitality industry continues evolving, Southern Aluminum and Ramler International will focus on delivering scalable, high-performance furniture solutions that support operational efficiency, guest comfort, and long-term durability for hospitality operators worldwide.About Southern AluminumHeadquartered in Magnolia, Arkansas, Southern Aluminum has been manufacturing innovative hospitality and commercial furniture solutions since 1978. The company is recognized worldwide for durable, lightweight aluminum furniture engineered for hotels, convention centers, resorts, universities, country clubs, and event venues. With a strong focus on performance, reliability, and customer service, Southern Aluminum helps customers improve efficiency while creating exceptional guest experiences. Learn more at www.southernaluminum.com About Ramler InternationalFounded in 1949 and headquartered in Keysborough, Victoria, Australia, Ramler International is a trusted manufacturer of hospitality and commercial furniture solutions known for quality craftsmanship, innovative design, and customer-focused service. For more than 75 years, the company has served hospitality, event, and commercial markets with reliable furniture systems and case goods built for long-term performance. Learn more at www.ramler.com

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