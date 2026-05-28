Bart Zandbergen’s True Wealth Defined Debuts to Early Acclaim, Climbs Amazon Bestseller Rankings

True Wealth Defined: The Eight Pillars to Discovering Life’s Riches Bart Zandbergen, Author, True Wealth Defined, Founder of The Zandbergen Group

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bart Zandbergen , founder of The Zandbergen Group , has officially released his debut book, True Wealth Defined : The Eight Pillars to Discovering Life’s Riches, which rapidly climbed Amazon bestseller rankings. In his first published work, Zandbergen shares a deeply personal and transformative philosophy shaped by decades of experience in wealth management and a lifetime of intentional living. Challenging conventional ideas of success defined by income, status, and achievement, True Wealth Defined introduces readers to a more meaningful framework rooted in purpose, relationships, and legacy.“At the end of your life, what will truly matter?” Zandbergen asks. “It won’t be your titles or your bank account—it will be how you lived, how you loved, and how you impacted others.”The book outlines Zandbergen’s signature “Eight Pillars of True Wealth,” which include health, family and friends, faith, service to others, legacy, peace, the “invisibles,” and finance. Together, these pillars provide a holistic blueprint for building a fulfilling, purpose-driven life.Through candid storytelling, Zandbergen reflects on personal challenges—including overcoming bullying and navigating life’s inevitable setbacks—while offering readers practical insights on resilience, growth, and intentional decision-making. His message encourages individuals to prioritize presence over pressure, people over possessions, and purpose over productivity.With more than three decades of service in the financial industry, Zandbergen is widely recognized for helping clients align their financial strategies with their life goals. With True Wealth Defined, he expands that mission, aiming to inspire individuals at all stages of life to redefine what it means to live richly. An entrepreneur, wealth advisor, and founder of The Zandbergen Group, he is known for his holistic approach to wealth and his commitment to helping others cultivate meaningful, purpose-driven lives. He is most proud of his roles as a husband, father, and grandfather, where he finds fulfilment beyond measure as he embraces the third-third of his life’s journey. Purchase your copy of True Wealth Defined HERE.About The Zandbergen Group:The Zandbergen Group offers sophisticated financial planning and investment solutions that are guided by their True Wealth philosophy. The firm’s suite of services includes wealth management, family office support, estate, and legacy planning, retirement planning, tax planning, insurance planning, and divorce financial planning. Founded in 2020, The Zandbergen Group helps individuals, families and business owners “Discover True Wealth.” The Zandbergen Group is located at 32322 South Coast, Hwy, Laguna Beach, California, 92651NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION: The contents of this press release: (i) do not constitute an offer of securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and (ii) may not be relied upon in making an investment decision related to any investment offering Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Axxcess does not warrant the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Opinions are our current opinions and are subject to change without notice. Prices, quotes, and rates are subject to change without notice. Generally, investments are NOT FDIC INSURED, NOT BANK GUARANTEED, and MAY LOSE VALUE.Zandbergen Group, LLC is a DBA of Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC (“Axxcess”), a registered investment advisor. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Axxcess and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure.The above testimonials & endorsements were provided by clients of The Zandbergen Group.No compensation was provided for them. These client experiences may not be indicative of all client experiences.

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