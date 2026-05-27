Rivas & Associates Attorney Elissa Stiles Named to 2026 Super Lawyers Rising Stars List

Senior Lead Attorney, Elissa Stiles Rivas & Associates Elissa Stiles, Lorena Rivas, & Team Members from Rivas & Associates

Rivas & Associates, a national immigration law firm, proudly announces that Attorney Elissa Stiles has been selected to Super Lawyers Rising Stars for 2026.

Recognized for her success in complex immigration litigation, federal advocacy, BIA appeals, habeas corpus, and mandamus, Stiles built a reputation as one of the firm’s leading immigration attorneys.” — Lorena Rivas

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rivas & Associates, a nationally recognized immigration law firm with offices in Oklahoma and Arkansas, proudly announces that Senior Lead Attorney Elissa Stiles has once again been selected to the Oklahoma Super Lawyers Rising Stars list for 2026, marking her third consecutive year receiving this prestigious recognition awarded to only a small percentage of attorneys across the state.Recognized for her success in complex immigration litigation, federal court advocacy, BIA appeals, habeas corpus petitions, and mandamus actions, Stiles has built a reputation as one of the firm’s leading immigration attorneys. Her practice focuses heavily on protecting the constitutional and civil rights of immigrant communities before Immigration Courts, the Board of Immigration Appeals, and federal courts across the country.Stiles is now admitted to practice in all federal districts in Texas, including the Eastern District of Texas, strengthening her ability to handle complex habeas corpus and immigration detention litigation involving ICE custody and unlawful detention and deportation matters. She is also admitted in federal courts in Oklahoma, Colorado, and New Mexico. She has become known for her strategic appellate advocacy and aggressive defense of immigrants facing detention, deportation, due process, and prolonged processing delays.Since joining the Oklahoma Bar in 2019, Stiles has dedicated her legal career exclusively to immigration law at Rivas & Associates. She first joined the firm in 2017 as a law student intern while attending the University of Tulsa College of Law. In addition to her litigation practice, Stiles currently serves as Chair of the Oklahoma Bar Association Immigration Section and Chair of the Tulsa County Bar Association Immigration Section, where she regularly presents continuing legal education seminars to attorneys throughout Oklahoma on evolving immigration law and federal litigation issues.Stiles has also contributed legal scholarship to the Oklahoma Bar Journal, publishing articles focused on complex immigration law topics, federal immigration procedure, and immigrant rights advocacy. In 2024, Stiles served as local co-counsel alongside the American Civil Liberties Union in successfully securing an injunction against Oklahoma House Bill 4156, a controversial anti-immigration law challenged in federal court.The Super Lawyers Rising Stars distinction recognizes outstanding attorneys who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement early in their legal careers.Rivas & Associates is a top-rated immigration law firm headquartered in Oklahoma and Arkansas. Founded by award-winning attorney Lorena Rivas (Abogada Lorena), the firm advocates for immigrants across the nation. From family petitions to deportation defense, Rivas & Associates is dedicated to supporting clients through their American Dream.

Elissa Stiles & Advanced Litigation

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