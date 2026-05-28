Second independent report finds deep plane facelift as AI's gold standard and most physicians invisible in ChatGPT without Google News editorial.

AI platforms cite physicians from editorially structured content on Google News-indexed publications. Practice websites and directories do not carry the same citation weight” — Seth Semilof

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haute MD Network, the physician editorial visibility platform built by Haute Living — a verified Google News publisher since 2005 — today released its second AI Search Visibility Report for the medical aesthetics and plastic surgery industry, analyzing 65 realistic patient-style queries across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI, and Claude.The full report is available at hauteliving.com/hautemd/insights/ai-visibility-report-q2-2026. This second edition follows the April 2026 Medical Aesthetics AI Visibility Index 2026, co-published with 5WPR as the first published AI search visibility scoreboard for the medical aesthetics category, available at hauteliving.com/hautemd/ai-visibility-index-2026.The Single Most Consequential Finding for PhysiciansCompetitive specialty and city queries on ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Claude return institutional names — Cleveland Clinic, ASPS, and Mayo Clinic — not individual physician names. Individual surgeons appear primarily in Google Search SEO results, not in AI chatbot recommendation responses."AI platforms cite physicians from editorially structured content on Google News-indexed publications," said Seth Semilof, Co-Director of Haute MD. "Practice websites, directory profiles, and review platforms do not carry the same citation weight. The physicians who appear in AI recommendations today are not necessarily the most experienced — they are the ones with editorial presence on Google News. That is the gap Haute MD was built to close."The Haute MD Physician Authority Network features over 50 board-certified physicians at hauteliving.com/hautemd/find-a-doctor across plastic surgery, dermatology, cosmetic dentistry, fertility medicine, and longevity medicine in New York, Miami, Beverly Hills, and Palm Beach.Top Five Key Findings Deep plane facelift is the undisputed 2026 AI gold standard. Across all four platforms tested, the deep plane facelift is cited as the gold standard facelift technique. Haute MD members including Dr. Sam Rizk (hauteliving.com/hautemd/doctor/sam-rizk) and Dr. Philip Miller (hauteliving.com/hautemd/doctor/philip-miller) in Manhattan hold the strongest AI visibility position in facial plastic surgery.Botox remains the most AI-visible aesthetic brand with 42 mentions across all platforms, stable in position but facing growing competitive pressure fromDaxxify on long-duration positioning and from biostimulators as filler fatigue reshapes patient preferences.Morpheus8 is the breakout non-injectable device brand with 26 AI mentions — equal to Sculptra and ahead of Ultherapy — making it the most AI-visible non-injectable aesthetic device of 2026. It has overtaken Ultherapy as the default AI recommendation for non-surgical skin tightening.Sculptra is the fastest-rising injectable brand, driven by a reported 46-times increase in Ozempic face patient searches. Galderma's combined Sculptra andRestylane portfolio is best positioned to own the GLP-1 facial restoration conversation.CoolSculpting is declining in AI recommendation favorability as Emsculpt Neo increasingly captures the combined fat reduction and muscle building patient segment.The GLP-1 and Ozempic EffectThe report identifies the GLP-1 and Ozempic effect as the single most consequential macro-trend reshaping aesthetic medicine AI search in 2026. A 46-times increase in Ozempic face searches is generating new demand across facial volume restoration, fat grafting, abdominoplasty, and body lifts. Miami plastic surgeons at hauteliving.com/hautemd/miami and New York facial plastic surgeons at hauteliving.com/hautemd/new-york are reporting the highest volume of post-GLP-1 procedure inquiries.Top 10 AI-Visible Aesthetic Brands — Q2 2026Botox — 42 mentions — StableJuvederm Family — 37 mentions — RisingRestylane Family — 36 mentions — RisingMorpheus8 — 26 mentions — RisingSculptra — 26 mentions — RisingDysport — 25 mentions — StableCoolSculpting — 21 mentions — DecliningEmsculpt Neo — 21 mentions — RisingRadiesse — 20 mentions — StableDaxxify — 15 mentions — RisingAbout the Haute MD Physician Authority NetworkHaute MD featured physicians include Dr. Sam Rizk (hauteliving.com/hautemd/doctor/sam-rizk), Dr. Darrick Antell (hauteliving.com/hautemd/doctor/darrick-antell-md), Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali (hauteliving.com/hautemd/doctor/dhaval-bhanusali), Dr. Daniel Careaga (hauteliving.com/hautemd/doctor/daniel-careaga), and Dr. Brian Levine (hauteliving.com/hautemd/doctor/brian-levine) among others.Physicians interested in establishing editorial authority for AI search visibility may apply at hauteliving.com/hautemd/apply. Learn how AI search is changing physician discovery at hauteliving.com/hautemd/insights/ai-search-patient-discovery and hauteliving.com/hautemd/insights/how-to-appear-on-chatgpt-as-a-doctor.About Haute MD NetworkHaute MD is the editorial visibility network for board-certified physicians, built by Haute Living — a luxury media publication indexed in Google News since 2005. Every Haute MD member receives a professionally written editorial feature on HauteLiving.com, structured for AI citation authority across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, and Claude. Haute MD serves physicians across plastic surgery, facial plastic surgery, cosmetic dentistry, dermatology, fertility, and longevity medicine across New York, Miami, Beverly Hills, Palm Beach, and major US markets. Website: hauteliving.com/hautemd.

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