NextGen Technology Mentors Launches NextGen LOS: A Unified Loan Origination System Built for Financial Institutions

HAGUE, VA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NextGen Technology Mentors, previously known as DigitalFI, a leader in helping small and mid-sized financial institutions drive digital transformation the right way, today announced the launch of NextGen LOS, a next-generation loan origination system (LOS) designed to unify and streamline lending operations across the entire institution.Built to eliminate the inefficiencies of fragmented technology stacks, NextGen LOS delivers a true “single pane of glass”— bringing residential, consumer, and commercial/business lending into one cohesive, flexible platform.“Financial institutions have been forced to operate with multiple disconnected systems for far too long,” said John Kersse, Partner at NextGen Technology Mentors. “NextGen LOS changes that. We’ve created a platform that not only consolidates lending into one system, but improves speed, experience, and control across the entire lifecycle.”A Modern Approach to LendingNextGen LOS was built with one goal in mind: to empower financial institutions with enterprise-grade lending capabilities—without the complexity, cost, or limitations of legacy systems.The platform supports:*Residential Lending*Consumer Lending*Commercial & Business LendingBy consolidating all lending lines into a single platform, institutions can eliminate redundant processes, reduce manual work, and create a more consistent experience for both staff and borrowers.Flexible, Configurable, and Built for GrowthUnlike traditional LOS platforms, NextGen LOS is designed to adapt to each institution—not the other way around.Key capabilities include:*Highly configurable workflows tailored to each institution’s unique processesFull integration capabilities across credit, disclosures, loan documentation, and document storage*AI-assisted underwriting decisioning to accelerate approvals and improve consistencyPoint-of-Sale (POS) and lead generation tools to drive new business*Additionally, NextGen LOS offers participation and indirect lending capabilities for real estate, allowing institutions to expand their lending strategies without adding operational complexity.“We didn’t set out to build just another LOS—we set out to fix what’s fundamentally broken in lending technology,” said David Kim, Head of Product Development at NextGen Technology Mentors. “NextGen LOS gives institutions the flexibility to design lending around their business—not force their business to fit a system. That’s where real efficiency and growth come from.”Built-In Fraud Protection & Risk IntelligenceWith fraud continuing to rise across all channels, NextGen LOS integrates best-in-class fraud protection directly into the lending lifecycle.The platform supports:*Application-level fraud filtering (via integration)*Custom sourcing and risk assessment functions leveraging industry standards and institution-specific criteria*This layered approach enables financial institutions to proactively detect and mitigate risk—without slowing down the member experience.Compliance Made SimpleNextGen LOS is built with compliance at its core, helping institutions meet regulatory requirements while reducing operational burden. By centralizing processes and documentation, teams gain greater visibility, consistency, and control.Challenging the Status QuoFor institutions currently relying on legacy LOS platforms, NextGen LOS offers a compelling alternative—delivering the same (and more) capabilities with greater flexibility, improved performance, and a more cost-effective model.“This isn’t just about replacing a system—it’s about rethinking how lending should work,” added Kersse. “We’re giving institutions the tools to move faster, serve their members better, and actually compete in today’s market.”AvailabilityNextGen LOS is now available to financial institutions across the United States. NextGen Technology Mentors works closely with each client to ensure a seamless implementation and ongoing support—because transformation doesn’t stop at go-live.About NextGen Technology MentorsNextGen Technology Mentors, previously known as DigitalFI is a technology and advisory partner dedicated to helping small and mid-sized financial institutions stay independent, stay relevant, and stay ready. By combining best-of-breed technology with hands-on expertise, NextGen Technology Mentors enables institutions to modernize with confidence—without the complexity of traditional vendor models.

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