Reuben Raucher & Blum Partner Stephanie Blum Named Among 2026 Women of Influence

Recognition highlights Blum’s leadership in complex family law matters involving custody, domestic violence, and high conflict financial disputes

Being trusted to guide clients through the most difficult and personal moments in their life carries enormous responsibility. I am grateful for the opportunity to advocate for families and children.” — Stephanie Blum

LOS ANGELES, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boutique Los Angeles law firm Reuben Raucher & Blum announced today that Stephanie Blum has been selected for inclusion in the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2026 Women of Influence: Attorneys special publication, recognizing influential women attorneys making a significant impact on the legal profession and Los Angeles community.Blum, a Certified Family Law Specialist with more than 25 years of experience, was recognized for her leadership in sophisticated family law matters involving custody disputes, domestic violence proceedings, and complex financial issues. The Los Angeles Business Journal highlighted Blum’s ability to manage emotionally charged and highly contested matters with strategic precision and strong courtroom advocacy.The publication specifically recognized Blum’s recent work in an 18 day domestic violence restraining order trial involving a contested custody dispute over three children. In a rare outcome, the court adopted Blum’s argument that the best interests of the children required a departure from the traditional structure in such cases, awarding her client sole legal and physical custody of two children and issuing a no visitation order against the opposing party pending further proceedings.“Family law cases often involve the most difficult and personal moments in a person’s life,” said Blum. “Being trusted to guide clients through those moments carries enormous responsibility. I am grateful for the opportunity to advocate for families and children during periods of profound transition and uncertainty.”Blum serves as head of the Family Law Department at Reuben Raucher & Blum, where she represents clients in high conflict custody disputes, high net worth divorces, domestic violence proceedings, and complex post judgment matters. She is widely respected for combining litigation strength with practical problem solving and strategic resolution.Blum earned her J.D. from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law and her Bachelor of Science from Cornell University. Her recent recognitions include selection to The Best Lawyers in America, Southern California Super Lawyers, Daily Journal’s Top Family Lawyers and Legal Visionary by the Los Angeles Times. She has been a trusted media source on family law issues, featured by People, Variety, Entertainment Tonight, and Page Six.

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