John Travolta shocks the internet and goes viral on social media for 'aging backwards' at the Cannes Film Festival

Director John Travolta shares his Palme d'Or Award with the crowd at the Cannes Film Festival. (@shutterstock.com/Matt Baron/BEI)

John Travolta stuns the crowds with his bold, youthful new look while accepting his Honorary Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

I said, I'm a director this time. You're an actor, play the part of a director, look like an old-school director!” — John Travolta

N HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Travolta: Crafting the Auteur:John Travolta stepped onto the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, and practically broke the internet with a daring, old-school auteur aesthetic. The 72-year-old actor went viral on social media for "aging backwards," sparking widespread internet speculation regarding possible cosmetic surgeries or deep-plane facelifts.While the actor’s stylish berets and round glasses were a homage to classic cinema, fans couldn't stop buzzing about his remarkably chiseled, age-defying facial aesthetic that had many wondering who was behind the transformation. To bring his new look to life, the actor collaborated with Italian bespoke designer Matteo Perin for his wardrobe and celebrated Hollywood makeup artist Tony Gardner for his styling and flawless look.The Vision: Channeling the Golden Age of CinemaArriving on the French Riviera to premiere his highly anticipated directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, an adaptation of his own 1997 children’s book, Travolta wanted his wardrobe to reflect the craft of filmmaking itself. He deliberately styled himself as an homage to the legendary, old-school directors from the 1920s through the 1960s."I said, 'I'm a director this time. You're an actor, play the part of a director, look like an old-school director,'" Travolta told reporters.Here is how the master craftsmen teamed up to create Travolta’s standout festival style.Tailoring by Matteo PerinItalian bespoke designer Matteo Perin served as the mastermind behind Travolta’s sleek, monochromatic red-carpet attire. Embracing classic, Old Hollywood elegance, Perin hand crafted tailored, high-end ensembles that balanced relaxed comfort with sharp sartorial precision. The designer’s custom Italian craftsmanship became a focal point of the actor's wardrobe, which garnered widespread viral attention across major media outlets, which continues through Travolta's New York Premiere and his other appearances promoting his directorial debut.Grooming & Styling by Tony GardnerComplementing Perin's tailoring, industry-veteran makeup designer Tony Gardner , the mastermind behind Alterian Studios, worked closely with Travolta on his overall aesthetic. Gardner, well-known and widely celebrated for his extensive transformational makeup and makeup effects work, helped style the finer details that defined Travolta's signature beret-and-glasses look. The result was an undeniably youthful as well as sophisticated and intellectual appearance that perfectly supported Travolta's role as a first-time feature film director."You couldn't ask for a better canvas to work on, to be honest. His skin is amazing, and truthfully none of his family look their actual age. In instances like this, it's my job to enhance what's already there, so the credit in this case should really should go to his gene pool," laughs Gardner.The Cannes ReceptionWhen Travolta arrived at the Propeller One-Way Night Coach premiere alongside his daughter Ella Bleu, the crowds were stunned by his dapper countenance, with many commenting on how he looked noticeable trimmer, refreshed, and youthful. Beyond the viral buzz over his appearance, the festival's artistic director, Thierry Frémaux, surprised Travolta on stage with an honorary Palme d'Or. Overwhelmed with emotion, Travolta called the lifetime achievement prize "beyond the Oscar".

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.