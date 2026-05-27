Conemaugh River Lake Team Delivers Cost Savings Through Innovation and Teamwork

SALTSBURG, Pennsylvania. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District’s Conemaugh River Lake staff have demonstrated ingenuity and teamwork by completing a major infrastructure project that is projected to save over thousands in Operations and Maintenance funding for the district. By constructing a 40-by-80-foot storage building instead of hiring a contractor, the staff not only saved more than $125,000 in O&M funding but also significantly improved the protection and longevity of critical maintenance equipment. The structure includes three 12-foot garage-style doors, allowing staff to move large, specialized equipment indoors efficiently and shield it from harsh weather conditions. “Our bays were pretty well tied up with storage,” said Andrew Anderson, a maintenance mechanic at Conemaugh River Lake. “Therefore, the new building was a great addition and gave us more storage to get the equipment out of the weather.” By bringing high-value equipment under cover, the lake staff are safeguarding federal investments and reducing long-term repair and replacement costs. Exposure to the elements, particularly in Western Pennsylvania’s variable climate, can accelerate wear and tear on machinery essential to dam safety, flood risk management, and routine operations. “This project is about more than just a building,” said Anderson. “It allows us to extend the life of the equipment. It means less chance of rush, less time doing weather-related maintenance, and we can be better stewards of the American taxpayers’ dollars.” Another value-added savings came from the team’s decision to prepare the construction site themselves. Rather than contracting out the land clearing, lake personnel completed the work in-house, an effort Anderson estimates saved between $60,000 and $80,000. Their efficiency did not stop there. In keeping with a commitment to minimize waste and maximize value, the team repurposed all excavated material from the site. The dirt removed during construction was reused to expand the project storage area. This approach ensured that no material was wasted. While the Conemaugh River Lake staff led the effort, the scale of the project required additional support. Personnel from Crooked Creek Lake assisted in key phases of construction, reinforcing the collaborative spirit that defines the district’s workforce. “We saved money by utilizing people already being paid,” Anderson said. “Doing the work ourselves, we’re building our skills, not only to help the facility, but we’ll be able to use what we’ve learned to help this and other facilities in the future.” The team came from different backgrounds, including construction, auto mechanics, electrical work, and roadwork. Everyone working on erecting the storage building came from various trades and brought different skills, which they shared with one another. “Almost every reservoir has sent someone to help us work on this project,” said April Richards, the Conemaugh River Lake resource manager. “We have a two (sometimes three) person staff, and we couldn’t have done this by ourselves.” Projects like this reflect the Corps’ commitment to delivering value through innovation and disciplined resource management. By leveraging in-house expertise, cross-project collaboration among teams from Tygart, Youghiogheny, Loyalhanna lakes, and the Southern Area Office, and practical problem-solving, the Conemaugh team completed a large-scale project efficiently and effectively. “The project continued through the winter, but the weather presented its own challenges,” said Richards. “Now that the structure is completed, we can focus on placing concrete, running electricity, lighting, and securing the space.” The new storage facility stands as a tangible example of the USACE “Building Strong” ethos, demonstrating how forward-thinking solutions can enhance mission readiness while reducing costs. Through their efforts, the Conemaugh River Lake staff have not only improved operational capabilities but also set a standard for teamwork, innovation, and stewardship across the Pittsburgh District. “The storage building project is a perfect example of what is meant by Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork,” said Col. Nicolas Melin, commander of the Pittsburgh District. “Our team saw a need, applied their skills, and delivered a solution that strengthens mission readiness while saving taxpayer dollars.”