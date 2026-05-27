Two Decades of Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific: Pacific Partnership 2026 Mission Begins

SAN DIEGO -- Pacific Partnership, the U.S. Navy’s largest annual maritime humanitarian and civic assistance effort conducted in the Indo-Pacific, officially began with the departure of U.S. personnel from San Diego to the mission coordinating hub in the Philippines, May 27, 2026.

The Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26) team, led by U.S. Navy Capt. Robert C. Reyes, mission commander, and Canadian Armed Forces Col. Alain Lafrenière, deputy mission commander, will conduct mission stops in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam.

"This year marks the 20th anniversary of Pacific Partnership, and the 22nd time embarking on this critical mission alongside our allies and partners," said Reyes. "With our unified commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, we strengthen regional security by building host nation capacity to prepare for and overcome crises, deepen cooperation, and deliver an enduring impact across the region.”

U.S. personnel will work alongside personnel from participating nations including Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Singapore, and the United Kingdom to bolster host nation capacity to administer critical humanitarian services and support efforts to prepare and respond to disaster emergencies in the region.

“Our team has worked hard to plan this mission and we are excited to visit new countries, experience new cultures, and integrate with our allies and partners to see first-hand, the positive impact we can have together, said Master Chief Air Traffic Controller Eric Zimmerman, senior enlisted leader for PP26.

During the deployment, the PP26 mission team will work alongside host nation partners to conduct medical exchanges, engineering projects, community outreach, and disaster preparedness engagements. The first stop is scheduled to take place in Vietnam in mid-June.

PP26 will focus on enhancing multilateral cooperation, strengthening national capacities for disaster and emergency response, and deepening strategic partnerships throughout the region.

The U.S. Pacific Fleet, along with its allies and partners, remains steadfast in advancing the shared vision of a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific.

Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific.

For updates and multimedia from Pacific Partnership 2026, follow #PacificPartnership, #PP26, and #PacificPartnership26 on social media or visit:

https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/PacificPartnership