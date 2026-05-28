Regal Court Reporting Launches Fundraising Campaign in Support of Second Harvest Food Bank's 'Food From The Bar'

Regal Court Reporting Stephanie Leslie, Isaiah Leslie, Founders of Regal Court Reporting

Regal Court Reporting is aiming to achieve $5,000 in donations for Food From The Bar during virtual food drive competition running June 1st – June 30th

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regal Court Reporting has once again pledged its support as a fundraising partner for Second Harvest Food Bank's 10th Annual Food From The Bar campaign. The Orange County–based firm is committed to raising $5,000 through the month-long virtual food drive this June, helping to combat food insecurity across the region.Rooted in community service and a belief that the legal profession can be a force for meaningful change, Regal Court Reporting is championing this year's initiative alongside fellow members of the Orange County legal community. Co-Founder Isaiah Leslie has joined the 2026 Food From The Bar Advisory Board , uniting with colleagues who share a commitment to giving back with intention."Our firm believes in contributing to our industry and community in meaningful ways — through advocacy, education, and fundraising efforts that create tangible change," said Leslie. "Food From The Bar is a powerful example of what's possible when the legal community comes together around a cause this important."Food From The Bar is an annual June campaign that mobilizes Orange County's legal community — law firms, attorneys, and legal associations — in a friendly competition to raise funds and awareness for local food insecurity. Through Second Harvest Food Bank's Virtual Food Drive platform and volunteer opportunities, participants work to provide critically needed, nutritious food to children, families, and seniors across Orange County. Second Harvest serves an average of 442,000 people each month, and Food From The Bar is one of the key campaigns that makes that work possible.Join Regal Court Reporting in raising funds to provide nutritious food for those in need in the Orange County community HERE About Regal Court Reporting, Inc.Establishing the new standard of excellence in the court reporting industry, Regal Court Reporting was founded in 2007. The agency provides comprehensive court reporting and litigation support services from the point of discovery through to the end of trial. Nearly every level of support is available through Regal Court Reporting including court reporting (in depositions or trial), videography (including site inspections and independent medical exams), language interpreting, realtime, remote depositions, online depository, online scheduling, and Trial Technology. Independently owned and operated, Regal Court Reporting has earned a reputation for their best-in-class services, support, client care, and unmatched attention to detail. Unlike corporate-owned agencies, Regal Court Reporting is designed to offer a concierge level of service that clients deserve. The firm is actively looking to acquire other independently owned agencies as they look to the future. Regal Court Reporting’s headquarters is located at 1551 N. Tustin Ave, Suite 750, Santa Ana, CA 92705.

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