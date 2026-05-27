Westward360 Announces Merger with Omni Management Group, Expanding Operations in Missouri

Westward360, a leading provider of community association management services, announces its merger with Omni Management Group based in Dardenne Prairie.

Missouri, and St. Louis in particular, is a community we really believe in, and it deserves reliable, innovative, and solution-oriented management.” — Kimberly Sutherland

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westward360 , a leading provider of community association management services in Missouri, is proud to announce its merger with Omni Management Group based in Dardenne Prairie. Effective May 1, Westward360 now services more than 120 communities, homeowners associations, townhomes, and condominium associations in the St. Louis metropolitan area.Since Westward360’s entry into the St. Louis community in 2025, the team has grown its portfolio and staff, and this strategic merger further solidifies Westward360’s footprint in the heartland of the country.“Missouri, and St. Louis in particular, is a community we really believe in, and it deserves reliable, innovative, and solution-oriented management. Partnering with Omni allows us to bring that closer to reality” says Kimberly Sutherland, President of Westward360. “Many of our staff have ties to both the St. Louis area and mid-Missouri, so bringing a touch of home to our tenured team is exciting for us too.”Westward360 will operate in the Omni offices, located at 1670 Bryan Road in Dardenne Prairie, and can serve communities in St. Louis, St. Charles, Jefferson, and Franklin counties, along with southern Illinois.Combining Local Expertise with Scalable Support:Omni Management Group has built a reputation as a reliable, community-focused partner. Its mission has been and will continue to be providing fair, professional, and personalized services to their customers, taking pride in providing homes, repairs and peace of mind for its clients while offering unparalleled career development for its talented team members.By joining Westward360, Omni customers will gain access to industry-leading tools, technology, and resources, while continuing to receive the personalized, locally grounded service they’ve come to rely on.“We’re proud of what we’ve built, and excited about the support and resources joining Westward360 will bring,” said Tim Tobin, owner and founder of Omni Management Group. “Scaling and growth are hard to manage while maintaining a strong customer focus, and this will allow us to do so much more easily and effectively.”What This Means for Clients-Same great people: The Omni team will continue to serve their communities, now with additional tools and support.-Upgraded systems: Associations will benefit from Westward360’s best-in-class technology for communication, financial reporting, and maintenance tracking.-Broader service offerings: From project oversight to reserve planning, and options for small associations, clients will have access to a more robust menu of services.About Westward360Westward360 is a full-service community association management company headquartered in Chicago, IL. With thousands of units under management and a growing national footprint, Westward360 delivers professional, responsive, and transparent services to residential associations of all types and sizes. By combining personalized attention with enterprise-level capabilities, Westward360 empowers boards to lead their communities with confidence.

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