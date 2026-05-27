NAN & COMPANY PROPERTIES CEO NANCY ALMODOVAR LAUNCHES NEW WOMEN IN PowHER MENTORSHIP PLATFORM FOR WOMEN IN BUSINESS

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nancy Almodovar, CEO and co-founder of Nan & Company Properties , today announced the launch of Women in PowHER , a new mentorship and professional development platform created to connect women in real estate, entrepreneurship and related industries through candid conversation, education and community.At a time when women-owned businesses are among the fastest-growing segments of the U.S. economy, mentorship-driven communities have become increasingly important, particularly in industries like real estate, where more women are stepping into leadership roles across Houston, Texas and beyond. Built from Almodovar’s personal experience rising in a highly competitive, male-dominated industry, Women in PowHER was created as a response to what she describes as a missing layer of access: structured mentorship, real-time guidance, and a peer community for women building careers, businesses and long-term wealth.“I built my business and career without a roadmap, and without a space where women were consistently sharing real strategy, real challenges and real support,” said Almodovar. “Women in PowHER is what I wish I had when I was coming up: a place where women can learn, ask questions, grow their businesses, and have honest conversations about what it actually takes to build something meaningful across every industry, not just real estate.”At launch, Women in PowHER includes mentorship courses, live discussions, peer-to-peer networking communities, business resources and direct access to experienced professionals navigating leadership, entrepreneurship and business development. Members will have access to twice-monthly live conversations with Almodovar, educational content and practical business tools designed for real-world application.More than a traditional networking group, Women in PowHER is designed as a mentorship-driven ecosystem centered on accountability, collaboration and professional growth. While rooted in real estate, the platform is intentionally built for a broader community of women in business, from entrepreneurs and marketers to lenders, designers, developers and other ambitious women seeking connection, clarity and strategic guidance.Women currently represent nearly 63% of Realtors in the United States, according to the National Association of Realtors, yet remain underrepresented in many executive and luxury market roles across the industry. Women in PowHER aims to help bridge that gap by creating more direct access to one-on-one guidance, leadership development and community-driven opportunities.Almodovar’s mentorship has already helped shape some of the real estate industry’s top-performing professionals, including Olga M. Garza and Thalina Garcia, who were recognized as the top two Latina real estate agents in the country in the 2025 NAHREP Top 250 Latino Agents Report.“Nancy doesn’t just talk about opportunity; she creates it and expects you to rise to it,” said Garza. “She pushes you to think bigger, execute faster, and operate at a higher level. That kind of mentorship changes everything.”“There’s a difference between guidance and true investment in your growth,” said Garcia. “Nancy builds systems, standards, and belief in what’s possible. Women in PowHER brings that same energy to an entire community of women who are ready to grow.”The platform launches with a limited Founding Circle, offering early members priority access to programming, feedback and exclusive community engagement opportunities as the platform expands. The first 50 members will hold Founding Circle status as Women in PowHER continues to roll out additional courses and resources in the coming weeks.For more information or to join Women in PowHER, visit womeninpowher.com

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