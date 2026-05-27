Golden Waffle Launches Three Major Hospitality Innovations as It Sets Out to Change the Way Britain Serves Waffles

Golden Waffle logo representing a new Just Add Water waffle mix concept designed to simplify preparation and improve consistency in hospitality kitchens. Stronger plates. Cleaner release. Less replacing. Golden Waffle’s upgraded ceramic-reinforced coating is built for modern hospitality. Golden Waffle’s machine swap scheme gives hospitality operators the opportunity to upgrade their working waffle machine for a premium Golden Waffle machine. A cleaner counter, a smarter service and a more premium waffle experience — Golden Waffle’s new batter dispenser is built for modern hospitality. **Golden Waffle Just Add Water Waffle Mix in a 7.5-litre commercial tub, designed for faster prep, consistent results, and professional hospitality kitchens.

Golden Waffle launches three hospitality upgrades: sleek batter dispensers, machine swap scheme and stronger plates built for modern waffle service.

Golden Waffle was created to give hospitality operators a cleaner, smarter and more profitable way to serve waffles.” — Keith Wareing, Founder, Golden Waffle Group Ltd

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- London, United Kingdom — Golden Waffle is continuing its rapid rise in the hospitality sector with the launch of three major new innovations designed to make waffle service cleaner, smarter, more profitable and far more attractive for modern operators.For too long, waffle service in hotels, cafés, dessert shops and QSR kitchens has been treated as an afterthought: bulky machines, messy preparation, tired-looking dispensers, expensive replacement plates and imported waffle flour that often leaves businesses paying more than they should.Golden Waffle believes the industry deserves better.The UK-based waffle flour and equipment supplier has now introduced three new additions to its growing hospitality system: a sleek modern batter dispenser, a world-first waffle machine swap scheme, and advanced ceramic-reinforced waffle plates designed to be up to four times stronger than standard waffle plate coatings.Together, these launches mark another major step in Golden Waffle’s mission to modernise waffle service across the hospitality industry.A Better-Looking Batter Dispenser for Modern HospitalityGolden Waffle’s new batter dispenser has been created for hotels, breakfast areas, cafés and self-service waffle stations that want a premium presentation without sacrificing speed or simplicity.The dispenser is designed to look clean, modern and professional, giving operators a smarter way to serve waffle batter while improving the customer experience. Instead of an outdated container sitting awkwardly beside a waffle machine, Golden Waffle’s new dispenser brings a more polished look to the counter.In today’s hospitality market, presentation matters. Customers notice the details. Hotels, cafés and dessert venues invest heavily in interiors, displays and front-of-house design, yet waffle batter stations have often been left looking basic and uninspiring.Golden Waffle is changing that.The World’s First Waffle Machine Swap SchemeGolden Waffle has also launched what it believes to be the world’s first waffle machine swap scheme.The idea is simple: if a customer’s existing waffle machine is working and in decent condition, Golden Waffle can offer the opportunity to swap it for a premium Golden Waffle machine.This removes a major barrier for businesses that want to upgrade but do not want to start again from scratch. It also gives operators an easier route into the Golden Waffle system, which includes UK-blended waffle flour, machine support and a practical setup designed around the needs of real hospitality businesses.For many operators, the waffle machine sitting in the kitchen or breakfast area is still working — but it may be dated, tired, unreliable or poorly supported. Golden Waffle’s swap scheme gives those businesses a chance to move forward.It is a bold move, but that is exactly the point.Golden Waffle is not waiting for the industry to change. It is forcing the conversation.Advanced Plates Designed to Last LongerThe third innovation is Golden Waffle’s upgraded waffle plates, featuring an advanced ceramic-reinforced non-stick coating designed to be up to four times stronger than standard waffle plate coatings.For hospitality businesses, waffle plates are not a small issue. When plates wear out, stick, scratch or fail, service slows down, staff get frustrated and replacement costs start adding up.Golden Waffle believes the industry has become too comfortable with operators repeatedly buying replacement plates when better durability should be the goal from the start.While some companies benefit from selling replacement plates again and again, Golden Waffle is taking a different approach: helping customers get more life, more value and more reliability from their equipment.The upgraded coating has been developed to support longer-lasting performance, easier cleaning and better waffle release during busy commercial service.Why Golden Waffle Is Doing ThisGolden Waffle’s growth has been driven by one clear belief: hospitality businesses need a simpler, more profitable way to serve waffles.The company is best known for its premium UK-blended waffle flour, including its just-add-water system designed to remove the need for eggs, butter and complicated preparation. Operators simply add water, whisk and serve.This approach has already helped Golden Waffle stand out in a market traditionally dominated by imported flour, expensive supply chains and old-fashioned equipment models.Now, with the launch of its new dispenser, machine swap scheme and upgraded plates, Golden Waffle is expanding beyond flour and building a complete waffle system for the modern hospitality industry.The message is clear: this is not just about selling waffle mix. This is about changing the way waffles are served.A Company Going from Strength to StrengthGolden Waffle has continued to gain attention from hotels, cafés, dessert shops, wholesalers and foodservice operators looking for a better waffle solution.Its offer is built around practical hospitality needs: premium waffle flour, simple preparation, free on-loan machine options, strong customer support and equipment designed for commercial use.As rising costs continue to put pressure on the industry, Golden Waffle is positioning itself as a smarter alternative for businesses that want quality without unnecessary complexity.The company believes waffles should be one of the easiest and most profitable additions to a hospitality menu — not a messy, expensive headache.Keith Wareing, Golden Waffle, said:“Hospitality businesses have been putting up with outdated waffle systems for far too long. Expensive flour, tired machines, messy batter stations and plates that need replacing too often — it simply isn’t good enough.Golden Waffle was created to give operators a better way. Our new batter dispenser improves presentation, our machine swap scheme helps businesses upgrade without starting again, and our stronger plate coating is designed to give customers better value from their equipment.We are not here to copy what the industry has always done. We are here to change it.”About Golden WaffleGolden Waffle is a UK-based supplier of premium waffle flour, waffle machines and commercial waffle solutions for the hospitality industry. The company works with hotels, cafés, dessert shops, restaurants, QSR operators and foodservice businesses looking to add simple, profitable and high-quality waffles to their menu.Golden Waffle’s UK-blended waffle flour is designed for speed, consistency and ease of use, with a just-add-water system that helps reduce preparation time, improve staff efficiency and deliver consistent results.With free on-loan waffle machines, modern equipment solutions and a growing range of hospitality-focused innovations, Golden Waffle is setting out to become one of the leading waffle suppliers in the industry.Website: www.GoldenWaffle.com WhatsApp: +44 7999 373839Location: Manchester, United Kingdom

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