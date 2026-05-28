Global Educational and Maritime Leaders Sign 'Blue Frontiers' Agreement at ACS Athens to Champion Ocean Stewardship

ACS ATHENS -GREECE ACS Athens

Global Educational and Maritime Leaders Sign Significant "Blue Frontiers" Agreement at ACS Athens to Champion Ocean Stewardship

CHALANDRI, ATHENS, GREECE, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACS Athens proudly hosted the signing ceremony for the Blue Frontiers Program, an inspiring international partnership between Roger Williams University, the International Propeller Club Port of Piraeus, the Archipelagos Institute of Marine Conservation, and ACS Athens. This collaborative initiative establishes a strategic alliance dedicated to advancing maritime education and ocean stewardship for the next generation of leaders.

The program, centered on a commitment known as "Our Pledge, " offers students a real-world summer exploration of the Earth’s oceans and the burgeoning global Blue economy. By combining academic rigor with scientific research and industry networking, the partners aim to inspire youth to protect and sustainably manage marine environments.

The event featured impactful remarks by ACS Athens President Dr. Peggy Pelonis and Mr.

Costis Frangoulis, President of the International Propeller Club, Port of Piraeus, whose vision and leadership continue to champion environmental stewardship and youth opportunity. The ceremony also welcomed Dr. Dionysia-Theodora Avgerinopoulou, Greek Prime Minister’s Envoy for the Ocean and Chair of the Special Parliamentary Committee on Environmental Protection, who underscored the national and global importance of such initiatives.

A significant highlight of the partnership is the generous scholarship support provided by Mr.Frangoulis and the Propeller Club, which helps make this transformative experience accessible to students. Additional insights were shared during the ceremony by Ms. Carla Tanas, Dean of the Institute, and Ms. Beatriz Tintoré of the Archipelagos Institute of Marine Conservation, who both emphasized the vital intersection of research, sustainability, and experiential learning.

Through the Blue Frontiers summer program, students are challenged to embrace Conscious Global Citizenship, applying their skills, compassion, and learning to protect the oceans and improve life and living for future generations.

The official agreement was signed on May 13, 2026, at ACS Athens, marking a new chapter in international educational collaboration for the benefit of the global maritime community.

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