Award-Winning NFL Race to the End Zone Returns as the NFL and Livewire Extend Multi-Year Strategic Partnership

NFL Race to the End Zone

After 178 million views and two wins at the 2026 Telly Awards, the series returns for the 2026 NFL season with new clubs and new creators.

Season 1 delivered. Livewire’s eight integrated brand partners saw an average 14-point uplift, inbound demand for Season 2 is already strong, and we have a strong new roster of NFL and gaming talent.” — Indy Khabra, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Livewire

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Football League and Livewire, the global gametech media company, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership delivering video game inspired content throughout the year and designed to engage the current and next generation of fans. NFL Race to the End Zone returns this September on NFL YouTube, following a successful debut season that delivered 178 million total views and 342 million minutes watched. The series also earned two 2026 Telly Awards, including Gold for Social Video Series and Silver for Sports Campaign. Season 1 results drove the partnership expansion and a long-term commitment from both parties to reach gaming audiences across platforms.

Season 2 of NFL R2EZ will feature 21 episodes releasing weekly on the Official NFL YouTube Channel, pairing 20 NFL players and Legends with top gaming creators. Each installment is centered around the NFL player exploring the gaming culture within his club, going deep inside team facilities and the city his club calls home. The series features expanded behind-the-scenes access and a fresh cast of gaming creators, amplified across NFL player and creator channels, culminating in the crowning of one epic winner at NFL Race to the End Zone LIVE, a multi-player gaming event livestreamed during Super Bowl LXI week in Los Angeles.

Returning to defend his title is Season 1 Champion SypherPK. As one of the most impactful creators in the U.S., Sypher brings his 26 million plus followers back for Season 2. “Season 1 brought my community closer to the NFL than I ever thought possible,” said SypherPK. “The energy of competing live during Super Bowl week, with NFL stars in the arena and creators on the sticks, was a different kind of experience. Season 2 is a chance to go deeper, bring in new clubs and creators, and keep proving that gaming and football fans are the same audience.” In addition, NFL players including Daniel Jones, Jahmyr Gibbs, Ashton Jeanty, Tyler Shough and Trey McBride are a few of the players who will be joining the lineup.

“Season 1 delivered. Livewire’s eight integrated brand partners saw an average 14-point uplift, inbound demand for Season 2 is already strong, and we have a strong new roster of NFL and gaming talent, which we will reveal closer to Kickoff,” said Indy Khabra, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Livewire. “Season 2 builds on that foundation, going deeper into the culture of each club and meeting NFL fans and gaming audiences where they spend their time and within their communities.”

Each episode airs first on NFL YouTube (@NFL), with clips and cutdowns released across the NFL R2EZ Instagram and TikTok channels, gaming creator platforms, and NFL player channels.

About Livewire

Livewire is a global gametech media company connecting brands to the world’s 3.4 billion gamers through Play Powered Performance. This unified ecosystem combines the company’s proprietary data platform Gamer.ID, premium gaming media, and award-winning strategy to give brands a single entry point into gaming. From in-game ads and custom integrations to world builds and exclusive IP partnerships with the NFL and Live Nation, Livewire enables brands to reach gamers at scale with precision. Learn more at livewire.group.



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