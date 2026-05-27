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Traffic Alert: Portion of Route 712 in Henry County will be closed to through traffic

SALEM – Weather permitting beginning Monday, June 8 at 8 a.m., a portion of Route 712 (Mary Hunter Drive) in Henry County will be closed to traffic from Route 1264 (Mary Hunter Elementary School Road) to 0.20 mile west of Route 57-A (Riverside Drive) to perform slope work.    

A detour will be in place for drivers to use Route 57-A (Riverside Drive) to Route 698 (Blackberry Road) to Route 712 (Mary Hunter Drive).  

Weather permitting, the work is scheduled to be completed no later than Friday, June 26. 

Motorists should pay attention to signs and electronic message boards to alert drivers to the changes.

For the latest road conditions in Virginia, use VDOT’s 511 free mobile app, visit 511 Virginia and follow the VDOT Salem District on Facebook or X.

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Traffic Alert: Portion of Route 712 in Henry County will be closed to through traffic

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