AI Networking Summit Announces 2026 Best-in-Show Award Winners

AI Networking Summit ONUG - Voice of the Large Enterprise ONUG The Voice of the Large Enterprise

ONUG announced winners of the 2026 AI Networking Summit Best-in-Show Awards during AI Networking Summit Dallas, May 13–14 at the Hyatt Regency Frisco.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONUG announced the winners of the 2026 AI Networking Summit Best-in-Show Awards during Day 2 of the AI Networking Summit Dallas, held May 13–14 at the Hyatt Regency Frisco | Dallas.The AI Networking Summit Best-in-Show Awards recognize outstanding innovation across four major categories shaping the future of the AI-Native Enterprise: AI Networking, AI Security, AI Infrastructure, and Agentic AI. The competition was open to all Summit sponsors representing more than 50 participating companies.The 2026 winners included:* AI Networking: Network to Code — NautobotAI MCP* AI Cybersecurity: Rein Security — Agentic Security Platform* Agentic AI: Gluware — Titan Exposure Management Platform* Agentic AI Overlay Mandatory Controls (AOMC): GrokstreamWinners were selected through an independent, multi-step evaluation process designed to reflect the priorities of enterprise IT organizations. Each candidate was required to submit a written product overview, supporting presentation materials, and deliver a five-minute pre-recorded elevator pitch to the judging panel.The judging process was led by former JPMorgan Chase Managing Director and current ONUG CTO Tony Farinacci, alongside two leading industry analysts and six senior enterprise IT executives. Entries were evaluated based on innovation, enterprise impact, technical differentiation, and alignment with the operational challenges of building and securing the AI-Native Enterprise.“These awards are designed to recognize technologies that are solving real operational problems for enterprise organizations navigating the AI era,” said Tony Farinacci, ONUG CTO. “The judging process focused heavily on practical enterprise impact, architectural innovation, and the ability to help organizations operationalize AI securely and at scale.”The Best-in-Show Awards have become a key recognition program within the AI Networking Summit, highlighting technologies and platforms advancing enterprise networking, infrastructure, cybersecurity, automation, and agentic AI operations. New to this year's lineup of awards was the Agentic AI Overlay Award, which recognizes vendors that can move beyond theory and demonstrate true enforcement of the Agentic Overlay Mandatory Controls (AOMC), as defined by the ONUG enterprise community, in a live attack scenario.The awards were presented during a Summit that drew the largest Dallas audience in ONUG’s 14-year history and featured participation from Global 2000 enterprises, leading technology providers, and enterprise IT practitioners focused on accelerating AI readiness and operational transformation.For more information about ONUG and future AI Networking Summit events, visit www.onug.net About ONUGONUG is the enterprise IT community focused on the transformation of networking, infrastructure, security, and operations in the age of AI. Through collaborative working groups, executive engagement, research initiatives, and industry-leading events, ONUG helps Global 2000 enterprises accelerate AI readiness and operational success.

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